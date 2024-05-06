Barack Obama Says Kendrick Lamar Beats Drake In Throwback Battle Prediction 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Former President Obama gave his take on the winner of the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle over eight years ago.

The epic battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has had the internet in shambles for weeks as the feuding rappers drop diss after diss tearing into each other’s character, families, associates and everything in between.

Fans have endlessly debated the winner with each new release as the years-long tension finally came to a head. Over the weekend, social media users unearthed a throwback video of former President, Barack Obama, weighing in on the battle over eight years ago.

Furthermore, many believe Obama predicted the winner, declaring Kendrick Lamar the victor in a potential battle with Drake because of his superior lyrical ability.

“Gotta go with Kendrick,” he replied when asked who would win a clash. “I think Drake is an outstanding entertainer, but Kendrick… his lyrics, his last album was outstanding. That was the best album of last year.”

It’s hardly surprising Obama would pick Kendrick Lamar over Drake. In 2015 he named To Pimp a Butterfly cut “How Much A Dollar Cost,” as his favorite song of the year.

Then in 2016, Lamar joined Obama for a meeting at the White House. He documented the honor in a video titled “Pay It Forward.”

“I sat down with President Barack Obama and shared the same views,” the “Alright” rapper says, before adding, “Topics concerning the inner cities, the problems, the solutions, and furthermore embracing the youth, both being aware that mentoring saves lives.”