Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” Playlist Features Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Eminem & More

(AllHipHop News)
Former President Barack Obama’s A Promised Land is out today (November 17). The memoir is the first installment of Obama’s two-part book series covering his tenure as President of the United States from 2009 to 2017.
In celebration of the release of A Promised Land, Obama presented his personally curated collection of tunes. “A Promised Land Official Playlist” is a mixture of songs featured in the book and songs reflective of Obama’s time in office.
Beyoncé’s “Halo” and “At Last” both made it onto Obama’s Spotify list. Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” and Jay-Z’s “My 1st Song” were among the final selections as well. “A Promised Land Official Playlist” also includes records by Aretha Franklin, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, John Coltrane, Sade, Stevie Wonder, and others.
“Music has always played an important role in my life – and that was especially true during my presidency. In honor of my book hitting shelves tomorrow, I put together this playlist featuring some memorable songs from my administration. Hope you enjoy it,” tweeted Obama on November 16.
