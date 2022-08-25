Barbie Ferreira Leaves Euphoria After Tension On The Set

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Barbie Ferreira is leaving the hit series “Euphoria” after allegedly beefing with showrunner Sam Levinson. Read more!

Barbie Ferreira has quit Euphoria after two seasons.

The 25-year-old actress, who plays Kat Hernandez on the HBO show, announced on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday night that she was leaving the series before its third season.

“After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye,” she wrote beside co-star Hunter Schafer’s drawing of her character. “I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”

Barbie’s announcement comes six months after it was reported that Kat has been relegated to a supporting role in season two due to on-set tension between Barbie and showrunner Sam Levinson, who writes and directs all the episodes.

The reports alleged that Barbie walked off set and some of her scenes were cut as a result of their fallout.

In March, she indirectly hinted that the story wasn’t completely accurate during an interview with Insider, insisting that some of the speculation is “not rooted in the truth.”

“What’s interesting about this season is there are so many more eyes on it that even the news cycle has been so interesting to see,” she stated. “I’ve seen so many different things and a lot of it is untrue and some of it’s kind of like mundane little things.”

Barbie also addressed her reduced screen time in an interview with The Cut, explaining that Kat’s journey was “a little more internal” and “a little mysterious to the audience” in season two.

Euphoria season three is expected to star Zendaya, Hunter, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow and Alexa Demie.