Barnes & Noble Takes Controversial Book “Hebrew to Negroes” Off Shelves, ADL Challenges Amazon To Follow Suit

Megabook retailer Barnes & Noble has decided to halt the distribution of the controversial book “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake up Black America.”

In lieu of the recent backlash, Kyrie Irving has faced for tweeting the book and its film, the bookstore has opted to stand with the Jewish community offended and outraged by the content both mediums contain.

Immediately after the decision was made, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League commented, applauding the bookseller for taking a stand against antisemitism.

On Tuesday, Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted, “Make no mistake, @amazon. The book and film mentioned above will lead directly to the harm of Jews. Barnes & Noble (@BNBuzz ) already did the right thing and removed it — now it’s time for you to do the same.”

Make no mistake, @amazon. The book and film mentioned above will lead directly to the harm of Jews. Barnes & Noble (@BNBuzz) already did the right thing and removed it — now it's time for you to do the same. https://t.co/Z35i8Aok5l pic.twitter.com/MN0npS9pSM — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) November 15, 2022

He followed up, tweeting, “Our Center on Extremism found a shocking number of antisemitic and white supremacist “products” on @amazon last week. These inappropriate materials are designed to inflame hatred. We’d be happy to provide a list of titles that fail to meet basic content standards.

“I was encouraged when they quickly responded that they would act,” he continued. “But it’s been over a week, and nothing on @amazon has changed. Let’s be clear: by platforming this film, Amazon is propagating #antisemitism. Their algorithms are even pushing the film.”

The writer of the book and producer of the movie, Ronald Dalton, made a comment about all of the noise around his projects.