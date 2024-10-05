AllHipHop

EXCLUSIVE: Barry White Enters War With Drake, Kendrick Lamar Over “Like That”

Barry White, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Future and Metro Boomin
By: Grouchy Greg Watkins (@GrouchyGreg)Category: Exclusives

Barry White’s estate has launched a legal war over Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar’s song “Like That” which sparked a war with Drake.

The estate of the late soul legend Barry White has indirectly entered the war between Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

White’s surviving family launched a legal offensive against Rodney-O and Joe Cooley over the chart-topping hit “Like That” by Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar.

The Barry White Family Trust, represented by Barry’s widow Glodean B. ​ White and Jack W. Perry, alleges that “Like That” unlawfully samples White’s iconic 1973 track “I’m Gonna Love You Just A Little More, Babe.” ​

The lawsuit claims that the bass line in “Like That” is a direct lift from White’s original composition. ​

“Like That” samples Rodney-O and Joe Cooley’s 1986 track “Everlasting Bass,” which they say also infringes on White’s copyright. ​

Interestingly, Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar have not been named defendants in the lawsuit—at least not yet. ​

The complaint notes that these artists, along with their associated record labels, are believed to be indemnified by Rodney-O and Joe Cooley, thus shielding them from immediate legal action. ​

However, the plaintiffs have left the door open for future claims should the indemnification prove insufficient.

“Like That” has dominated the charts and ignited one of hip-hop’s most intense rivalries.

The track famously sparked a lyrical feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, adding another layer of drama to an already contentious release.

The Barry White Trust is seeking damages over $1 million, citing unauthorized reproductions, digital downloads, and streaming revenues, among other infringements. ​