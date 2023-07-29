Battle Rap Fan Method Man Shouts Out Summer Madness XIII

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

URL will take over Houston and made a movie with this year’s Summer Madness.

Summer Madness coming …

And this year, the Ultimate Rap League is set to host another incredible battle rap card with Summer Madness XIII (SM13), the ultimate pinnacle event in the world of battle rap!

Mark your calendars for Sunday, August 27, 2023, at 3 p.m. EDT / 12 p.m. PDT, and head to The Ballroom at Warehouse Live in Houston, TX, for an adrenaline-pumping showdown that will redefine battle rap history.

This year the card consists of the following match ups: Tay Roc vs. Ave, T-Top vs. John John Da Don, DNA vs. Jerry Wess, Fonz vs. Shotgun Suge, and Nu Jerzey Twork vs. Hollow Da Don.

Method Man took to social media to shout out the URL family, throwing his support behind the biggest brand in battle rap culture.

Troy “Smack White” Mitchell, the visionary owner of URL, promises an unparalleled experience for fans, where battle rap is revered like nowhere else in the world.

“The URL prides itself on creating top-notch experiences for our fans to enjoy,” says owner Troy “Smack White” Mitchell. “Nowhere in the world is battle rap more respected and valued than it is on our platform— and with our talent.”

“By focusing on names that have consistently shown up for fans throughout the year, and those with proven records of pushing the culture when it comes to lyricism, creativity, and electric performances, we believe this year’s Summer Madness XIII will remind fans that you can’t copy respect nor the architect of the sport.”

Many people don’t know but Method Man got his start as a battle rapper in Staten Island. Excerpts of that were captured in the hit series, “Wu-Tang: The American Saga.”

He also recently battled former URL veteran and now podcaster, Math Hoffa.

Some of the battlers are already hyped.

SUMMER MADNESS 13 AUGUST 27TH HOUSTON IM BACC FOR 3RD TIME I MAKE MOVIES IN HOUSTON pic.twitter.com/PQKz2gWMCX — SHOTGUN SUGE (@RealShotgunSuge) July 28, 2023

Can’t make it to Houston? No worries! Witness the action-packed battles live on URL’s Caffeine channel from the comfort of your own screen! But that’s not all! Once the smoke clears and the dust settles, exclusive access to the battles will be available only on The Ultimate Rap League’s App.

The Ultimate Rap League has revolutionized the industry, and its cutting-edge streaming app is the gateway to an unparalleled rap battle experience. The all-Black-owned URL App is also the largest battle rap library in the world.

For just $7.99 per month, fans can access the URL App on various servers such as Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Samsung Smart TV, and XBOX, and on Androids, Apple Tablets, phones, and televisions.