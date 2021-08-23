“I Lost Her!” Prayers Going Up For Battle Rapper JC, After The Death Of His Mom

Pontiac, Michigan rapper and influencer Julian “JC” Carter has lost his mother.
The notable battle rapper posted the sad news on his Twitter profile, only a day after requesting for his followers (fans, friends, and family) to pray for her.
He posted, “Keep my mother in your deepest prayers. Please.”
Two members of battle rap’s Christian crew reached out to the Hebrew Israelite swiftly, letting the lyrical miracle know that they are supporting him. A Ward said, “Got it” with the prayer hands and Th3 Saga said simply, “Absolutely.”
However, the preachers weren’t the only ones from his peer group sending their prayers up. Geechi Gotti, Ace Amin, and Fonz commented on the thread, promising to as a Higher Power to intervene.
Unfortunately, despite the earnest prayers from his colleagues and loved ones, Mama Carter was called to glory. JC revealed the news saying, “I lost her” followed by a broken heart and a sad face.
Condolences immediately started to pour in.
JC has set up a www.GoFundMe.com to support his mother’s funeral costs.
“ANYTHING HELPS AND WILL BE MUCH APPRECIATED! THANKS FOR THE KIND WORDS AND WISHES FROM EVERYONE! I REALLY NEED IT! I’m raising money for Help JC lay his mother to rest!.”
Despite people’s condolences, the rapper stated in the body of the crowdfunding page that he didn’t believe that people would give as much as he needs.
“Anything helps. I just lost my mother, and we now have to properly lay her to rest. The 10k goal isn’t realistic it’s just there. Honestly, ANYTHING HELPS and will be much appreciated! Thanks to all who support me! I’ll make my return soon. RIP MAMA CARTER”
Three hours after it the ask was made public less than $1500 was raised. Hopefully, the goal will be made before the evening of Tuesday, August 24.