“I Lost Her!” Prayers Going Up For Battle Rapper JC, After The Death Of His Mom

Elite lyricist mourns his mother after her transition.

Pontiac, Michigan rapper and influencer Julian “JC” Carter has lost his mother.

The notable battle rapper posted the sad news on his Twitter profile, only a day after requesting for his followers (fans, friends, and family) to pray for her.

He posted, “Keep my mother in your deepest prayers. Please.”

Keep my mother in your deepest prayers. Please🙏🏾 — JC (@ThekidJ_c) August 22, 2021

Two members of battle rap’s Christian crew reached out to the Hebrew Israelite swiftly, letting the lyrical miracle know that they are supporting him. A Ward said, “Got it” with the prayer hands and Th3 Saga said simply, “Absolutely.”

However, the preachers weren’t the only ones from his peer group sending their prayers up. Geechi Gotti, Ace Amin, and Fonz commented on the thread, promising to as a Higher Power to intervene.

Unfortunately, despite the earnest prayers from his colleagues and loved ones, Mama Carter was called to glory. JC revealed the news saying, “I lost her” followed by a broken heart and a sad face.

I lost her💔😔 — JC (@ThekidJ_c) August 23, 2021

Condolences immediately started to pour in.

Sorry for your loss.🙏🏾🙏🏾 stay strong — 💔E Hart💔 (@EHART914) August 23, 2021

So sorry for your loss my brother 🤲🏾🙏🏾 — Ori 🤲🏾✨ (@BDotTheGod) August 23, 2021

May God give u the strength we are praying for you — nunu nellz URL princess (@THENUFILEZ_show) August 23, 2021

Wow I’m Sorry to hear that Fam Prayers going up to you and your whole Family 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — BEN SWAYZE….PACK IT TF UP!!!!!! (@BENSWAYZE2) August 23, 2021

Praying for you and your family. Stay strong.🙏 — Blac Kellerman (@Jayblac1615) August 23, 2021

My condolences bro 🙏 Sorry for your Loss — Glunami Surf 🏄 (@GLUEAZY) August 23, 2021

My condolences. Sorry to hear that — Jèymaker King (@ryda_baby) August 23, 2021

Condolences to you and your family. — Lets Talk Battle Rap Podcast (@LTBRpodcast) August 23, 2021

JC has set up a www.GoFundMe.com to support his mother’s funeral costs.

“ANYTHING HELPS AND WILL BE MUCH APPRECIATED! THANKS FOR THE KIND WORDS AND WISHES FROM EVERYONE! I REALLY NEED IT! I’m raising money for Help JC lay his mother to rest!.”

I'm raising money for Help JC lay his mother to rest!. Click to Donate https://t.co/NIqRpoE5yH — JC (@ThekidJ_c) August 23, 2021

Despite people’s condolences, the rapper stated in the body of the crowdfunding page that he didn’t believe that people would give as much as he needs.

“Anything helps. I just lost my mother, and we now have to properly lay her to rest. The 10k goal isn’t realistic it’s just there. Honestly, ANYTHING HELPS and will be much appreciated! Thanks to all who support me! I’ll make my return soon. RIP MAMA CARTER”

Three hours after it the ask was made public less than $1500 was raised. Hopefully, the goal will be made before the evening of Tuesday, August 24.