A Bay Area rapper’s own lyrics were used against him as he was indicted on a felony gun charge.

A.B. Milli, whose real name is Albert Collins, was indicted for being a felon in possession of a loaded semi-automatic firearm. Prosecutors brought up some of his old lyrics in an effort to keep him in custody.

According to the Mercury News, prosecutors filed a motion citing the lyrics “A.B. Milli getting guap … I shoot these shells and yeah they hot.” A judge ruled in the prosecution’s favor as the 27-year-old rapper will remain behind bars while his charges are pending.

A.B. Milli was deemed to be a danger to the community if he was released. He has prior felony convictions for grand theft, gun possession and robbery.

On November 2, A.B. Milli was arrested by San Francisco police. Cops learned he was on parole with a warrantless search clause and pulled him over, which allegedly led to him running from police.

Police eventually caught him and placed him in handcuffs. While he was being detained, he allegedly told authorities, “The gun’s in the garbage can.”

Cops found a gun under a parked car. They also found another firearm inside his jeans.

A.B. Milli isn’t allowed to possess a gun due to his past convictions. He’s facing up to 10 years in prison for felony possession of a loaded semi-automatic firearm.