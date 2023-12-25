Bay Legend Rappin 4-Tay Hospitalized

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rappin 4-Tay – the Bay-area legend – is reportedly in the hospital.

Rappin 4-Tay, the iconic San Francisco rapper, is unfortunately spending the holiday season in a hospital, as he recently shared with his fans. The artist, known for his significant impact on the West Coast hip-hop scene, especially with his 1990s hits like “Playaz Club,” revealed his hospitalization through a Twitter post. He requested prayers and well-wishes from his followers, expressing his hope for their joyful Christmas and holiday season, despite his own challenging circumstances.

The nature of his hospitalization remains undisclosed, leaving fans and supporters concerned and eager for more information. Rappin’ 4-Tay’s influence in the rap industry, particularly highlighted by his debut album Rappin’ 4-Tay Is Back! and the timeless “Playaz Club,” cements his status as a legendary figure in the genre.

His career has not been without controversy, including a notable dispute with Canadian rapper Drake over the unauthorized use of lyrics from “Playaz Club.” Although there was talk of a $100,000 settlement, Rappin’ 4-Tay’s manager later clarified that this resolution never materialized.

The announcement of his hospital stay has resonated widely on social media, drawing attention and support from fans and peers alike.

AllHipHop wishes Rappin’ 4-Tay a speedy recovery during this difficult time.