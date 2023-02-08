BBC News Apologizes For Mixing Up Beyoncé With Viola Davis

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

European news outlet says they made a mistake which fell “below” its “usual standards.”

What in the Black History Month are we doing here!

The British Broadcasting Corporation News outlet had to issue an apology after tweeting out what should have been a celebratory congrats for an historic Grammy win to one Black queen but posting the photograph of another.

In a post, “Beyonce’s big night,” shouting our Bey Knowles-Carter the First and Only for breaking history with the most Grammy wins ever in history. She has now won, after the last ceremony, an outstanding 32 trophies over her stellar career. BBC posted a picture of actress Viola Davis instead of the Destiny’s Child lead.

Just know, Carter G. Woodson is turning in his grave— but they won’t break our soul!

After getting stung by the beehive, BBC News issued an apology, “We apologise for the mistake last night when our news channels briefly showed a photograph of Viola Davis from January’s Golden Globes alongside a headline about Beyoncé at yesterday’s Grammys. This fell below the BBC’s usual standards.”

We apologise for the mistake last night when our news channels briefly showed a photograph of Viola Davis from January’s Golden Globes alongside a headline about Beyoncé at yesterday’s Grammys. This fell below the BBC’s usual standards. — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) February 6, 2023

Ironically, Davis also made history that night, becoming an EGOT, a little more than 20 years after Whoopi Goldberg became the first Black person to ever achieve the honor. Only five Black people have done this, three Black women and 18 people overall.

Davis, who is a dynamic representation of Black Girl Magic, has an Emmy Award for her work as Annalise Keating on the hit television series, “How to Get Away with Murder,” an Oscar for her role as Rose Maxson from “August Wilson’s Fences (Revival)” on Broadway, two Tonys (both from the August Wilson ten-play cycle plays) for the roles of Tonya in “King Hedley II” and Maxson in “Fences,” and now a Grammy for the audiobook recording of her memoir, “Finding Me.”

She said in her Grammy acceptance speech she “wrote this book to honor the six-year-old Viola. To honor her life, her joy, her trauma, everything. And, it has just been such a journey – I just EGOT”

Here is Beyoncé’s speech for her Best/Dance/Electronic Album for “Renaissance” LP.

Despite the mistake, these are two great Black history moments.