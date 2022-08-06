BDE Not Enough: Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Break-Up

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Somewhere, Kanye West is rejoicing. According to reports, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have broken up!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly broken up. A source told E! News reported on Friday that the pair has split.

“(They have) a lot of love and respect for each other,” a source insisted to the outlet. “(But their schedules) made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

In recent weeks, Pete Davidson has been shooting the movie “Wizards!” in Australia.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is focused on her four children – North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three – whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

“The divorce is moving ahead with Kanye. They are happily co-parenting,” another insider stated.

Representatives for Kim and Pete, 28, have not yet commented on the report.

Previously, the 41-year-old gushed that “The King of Staten Island” star had the “best heart” of anyone she had ever met during an episode of her TV show “The Kardashians.”

“Pete has got to be literally the best human being I’ve ever met,” she said in a confessional. “The best heart. People always say, ‘Oh, he’s so funny and (the relationship) has to do with how funny he is.’ That’s, like, fourth on my list on why I like him. He always wants the best for people, can handle anything, always does it with grace. He’s really, really thoughtful and humble and genuine. I would say the best word to describe Pete is genuine.”