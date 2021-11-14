Beanie Sigel Refuses To Take Kanye’s $50 Million Says Billionaire Owes Him Nothing But Love

Last week, Beanie Sigel said Kanye West offered him $50 million for coining the term easy. But now, the Philly rapper says the billionaire owes him nothing!

Beanie Sigel will not be getting $50 million from Kanye West for giving him the name Yeezy.

During the first part of Kanye’s interview with the Drink Champs podcast, Kanye admitted he owed Beanie Sigel money for coming up with the name Yeezy.

“I still owe any money, and I’ve been trying to give him this money for a minute. I’ve been trying to give it to him. This man made up the name. It’s like, you know, the lady who made the Nike Swoosh. Phil Knight went back and made sure she was straight,” Kanye told Drink Champ hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

During an appearance at a club in Philadelphia, Beanie Sigel said Kanye West was planning to give him $50 million, along with 5% stock in the Yeezy brand.

But, according to Beanie himself, he was joking.

Wait… Beanie Sigel says Kanye has promised to give him $50M and 5% stock for creating the name Yeezy. (via @Viralmedia___ ) pic.twitter.com/Sr160UvZOo — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) November 8, 2021

During an interview with TMZ, Beanie said Kanye was the one who grew the Yeezy brand to a billion-dollar franchise and that he didn’t want the $50 million!

“I did name him that [Yeezy], but as far as his business mind and where he took it, Kanye worked hard for this. Kanye don’t owe me nothing,” Beanie Sigel told TMZ. “I don’t know if I took an I would take a number. Because you give somebody a fish today he gonna eat for the day. If you teach somebody how of fish he going to eat forever. He [is] going to teach his family out of fish.”

Although Beanie said he would not take $50 million from Ye, he would love to do some business with his former Roc-A-Fella Records brethren.

Beanie said he was not interested in any handouts, but he would love to present more business opportunities to Kanye.

“Let’s sit down, let’s talk. It ain’t a dollar amount that’s on our relationship, ain’t nothing that I’ve done that I wouldn’t do it again, bro. You don’t owe me nothing but love, bro,” Beanie Sigel said. “But let’s get to some money, let’s get to some music, let’s get to some fashion, let’s get to some movies. We can do all that, and the rest will fall in place.”

Judging by Kanye’s massive success with the Yeezy brand – which is worth a reported $6.6 billion, it might be worth a sit down for all parties involved.