Beastie Boys Demand Recall Of All Gold Records After Barry Manilow & “Paul’s Boutique” Debacle

Beastie Boys demand a recall of all gold and platinum plaques after finding their “Paul’s Boutique” award was a fake featuring Barry Manilow songs.

Beastie Boys members Ad-Rock and Mike D are calling for a recall of all gold and platinum plaques for verification after a surprising discovery.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, the pair recounted a problem with one of their own awards, a baffling mix-up involving their gold record for 1989’s Paul’s Boutique.

“We had a gold record on the wall,” Ad-Rock shared. “It was our record Paul’s Boutique, and I was looking at it. I could see it had our label and nine songs on one side. But when I looked at the gold record itself, it only had four songs.”

Intrigued by the inconsistency, Ad-Rock and Mike D decided to investigate further.

“Mike broke the glass, took the record out and we put it right on the record player,” Ad-Rock continued.

Instead of hearing the Beastie Boys’ celebrated tracks, the duo was greeted by piano renditions of Barry Manilow hits.

Mike D added, “I’d like to think that for artists like Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer, it was actually their record. But in our case, it seemed like it was somebody’s record that was spray-painted gold or something.”

Mike D’s remarks echoed frustration and disbelief while emphasizing the need for authenticity in music memorabilia.

“We need a recall of all gold and platinum plaques,” Mike D concluded. “It basically seemed like it was somebody’s record that was spray-painted gold.”