Beauties With Bars: AllHipHop Presents The Women of Battle Rap

Women in Hip-Hop have not always been celebrated. However, AllHipHop.com wanted to give the ladies of battle rap their flowers. Often overlooked or stereotyped, femcees in one of Hip-Hop’s only competitive sports work just as hard as their male counterparts. The difference is, many of them are doing it while raising children, worrying about hair and make-up, and navigating pay disparities.

Queen of the Ring, the premier and first all-women’s battle rap league, launched many of the stars in the culture from their ring. Now, another league, Remy Ma’s Chrome 23, has popped out and has given the ladies in the culture more opportunities. In the last few years, major leagues, which usually book their shows around all men rosters, have started to include women on their big stages. There is simply no denying their power to perform, pull in an audience and bring that feminine energy that always keeps a card exciting.

This list of only 50 battle rappers spans generations. It is in alphabetical order, not ranking. There are also some women who did not make the list only because the list maxed out at 50. Still, those who did, we pause to salute— hoping the culture is celebrated and reminded of the jewels they have in its midst.

40 B.A.R.R.S.

One of the most popular and impactful femcees, 40 B.A.R.R.S. has been up there with the biggest names in the women’s sport for over ten years. Her pen is as alluring as her cheetah print bodysuits, drawing in both men and women as admirers and adversaries alike, and earned her a place as the sole woman among the culture’s finest pens in the battle rap crew Writer’s Bloque. The most viewed female battle rapper with one of the most elite resumes in the sport, “Queen 40,” is also championed by one of the most loyal and dedicated fan bases, Team 40.

Aeon

When Aeon burst onto the battle rap scene, she was refreshingly unorthodox. Labeled the battle rap’s misfit, as out there as her personality is— she is just as anchored as a talent. The best way to describe her is the female version of Chess with a little Ol’ Dirty Bastard independence. This Midwest fireball was one of the breakout stars in Hitman Holla’s “Bags and Bodies” reality show and is a member of C3’s elite 4 My Ladies Crew. What she lacks in experience, she makes up for in grit and passion. AND SHE CAN RAP.

Babs Bunny

Former Bad Boy recording artist Babs Bunny rose to fame in the early 2020s in Diddy’s Making the Band. She’s been at the forefront of female battle rap for over a decade, using her skills, high energy, and passion for the sport at Queen of the Ring, the first official all-female battle rap league with a history of trailblazing and making stars. Alongside co-founders Debo and Vague, QOTR produces battle rap events in their trademark ring, selling out venues like Irving Plaza and BB Kings in Times Square, and hosting some of the biggest women’s clashes in the history of the sport. Babs’ “Give it up for the ladies,” command has become a ubiquitous slogan for supporting female battle rap.

Bonnie Godiva

Despite being more than 60 battles and ten years deep into her career, OG battle rapper Bonnie Godiva continues to elevate, dizzying her opps with rapid-fire punches intertwined with clever wordplay. The cos-playing Yonkers femcee not only brings witty bars to the table but shows out with her fit on battle days, making sure she looks as out of this world as her performances. She’s been in the form of her life throughout the 2020s culminating as a semi-finalist in the first-ever all-female tournament on Chrome 23 last year.

Buretta Blaze

Houston heavy-hitting puncher Buretta Blaze is a well-established figure in the female battle rap arena, regularly spitting hot lines worthy of her scorching name. She’s also one of the biggest voices to come out of Texas, not only as a rapper but as the co-founder of battle league Houston Bar Code which also spotlights the freshest local talent in their cypher series. Buretta Blaze has been putting in work for over a decade, making herself a threat with precisely delivered aggression channeled neatly through well-crafted bars.

C3

Queens native C3, made history just weeks ago as the first female battle rapper (in the modern era) to win a battle rap tournament on a major league. Her prize? A whopping $25,000 check. A freestyler beyond compare, she is also witty in her approach. C3’s For My Ladies crew opens doors for gay women like Aeon (breakout star of Bags and Bodies), Hashtag NKW, and Fresh. She is backed by her beautiful partner Cee the Boss, at any battle rap gig, who is also as deadly in a battle as she is easy to look at.

In addition to taking lives on stages (she killed newcomer Kausion in the championship round of the Chrome 23 tournament), she gives life as a member of Erica Ford’s Life Camp. She shares her incredible testimony and ability to use rap as a therapeutic and life-skills building tool to help young people in prisons, some of Queens’ most notorious projects and in schools.

Casey Jay

Casey Jay has evolved into a household name, facing down male and female opposition with her aggressive style of attack and neatly aimed punchlines. Her ability to strike fear in the hearts of her male counterparts has earned the Texan an enchantress-like reputation. Smack called her the “Face of Female” battle rap, and since her debut on the Ultimate Rap League, she has lived up to the name. Not just because of her Cover Girl looks, but because she gets crazy when she performs. Think back to Ultimate Madness 3— did she not speed through the competition? There is a reason her nickname is Kylie Penner.

Cee The Boss

Beautiful Brooklyn Barsmith Cee The Boss means business when she steps in the ring, aggressively delivering gun-bar-spattered punches to dominate with steely poise. She punctuates her gritty lyrics with her animated performances, turning up the energy full blast every time she raps. Her epic back-and-forth with Krissy Yamagucci on her Queen of the Ring comeback was one of the best female clashes of the year and proved Cee is the full package.

Chayna Ashley

Bronx native Chyna Ashley is a veteran emcee in battle rap, highly decorated for her lyrical prowess. The DOT MOB queen has been on hiatus for a number of years but continues to shake rooms with her unique float, powerful delivery, and hard-hitting punches. Her return to battle rap in the first Chrome 23 all-female tournament reminded people of how scary “the Female Biggie” really is— and left the community wanting more from this top-tier battler that has opened the doors for so many.

Chetta

One of the most prominent voices in the Cleveland battle rap scene, Chetta is nothing that any emcee (male or female) should be comfortable playing with. While small in stature, her verbal punches hit hard like she is might be ten feet tall. With over ten years in the game, many people are just starting to recognize what a problem this battler is— but with her outstanding performances in the Chrome 23 tournament the flowers due her are certainly coming.

Coffee Brown

Coffee Brown has proved herself as one of the most dangerous female battle rappers over the past few years, rising through the rankings with the characteristic aggression of her gangsta bish persona. After exploding out of the thriving West Coast scene, The San Bernardino rapper showed out on battle rap’s biggest stages, determined to make a name for herself and by herself. Not only did Coffee make herself a household name and a mainstay, but she gained the most coveted honor in female battle rap, bagging Champion’s 2021 Woman of the Year title and belt.

Couture

Couture has been one of the most feared writers in female battle rap for over ten years, dominating with displays of elite lyricism delivered with controlled poise to reach the sport’s top tier. As well as using lyrical devices like scheming and wordplay, the Providence native also has a battle rap bag of tricks that includes unique props that she brandishes with the expertise of a showman. She’s delivered classics on Queen of the Ring over the years and become one of their biggest stars and a certified fan favorite.

Don Ladyii

“Daddy’s home!” When fans hear that slogan, they know that Don Ladyii, one of the original superstars on the Queen of the Ring platform is in the building and about to catch wreck with someone. Her raspy voice, small frame, and tendency to giggle a lot might be misleading to opponents who simply think the Queens native is an easy walk in the park. Don’t be fooled. This emcee is dangerous, always spitting street raps that cut to the core of whoever is standing in front of her. There is no “father to her style,” and she has metaphorically parented so many that have come after her.

E Hart

E Hart is one of the original Queen of the Ring emcees. The Bronx native’s intricate pen has struck fear in both female and male opponents. She holds several accolades including being a part of the first female battle on the Ultimate Rap League, and a part of the only female battle on Snoop’s Gladiator School. A rapper’s rapper, she still believes in straight bars and the dexterity of wordplay. This is why 50 Cent’s team tapped her music for the current season of BMF. She spits with the prowess of Nas and the intensity of the homie from the way, you know not to mess with. Hart does all that without all the dramatics currently canvassing the culture.

Eliza Versa

Eliza Versa has been working on her craft since the mid-2010s but had a breakout year in 2021 that saw her impress crowds at Queen of the Ring and She Goes Hard, with one standout being her crazy back-and-forth against fellow up-and-coming talent Aeon. She’s proved her lyrical ability and charismatic stage presence in several battles with her peers and is ready to take it up a notch.

Fendi

There is something enchanting about the New York City rapper Fendi that people are trying to figure out. She doesn’t do drama. She has an impeccable pen. She is smart. She is conscious. She is probably the most “Lauryn Hill-ish” out of the roster of women active in the culture. She is beautiful, giving the world a full artist package. With all of those accolades don’t forget this one thing: she is deadly as a performer. This emerging artist has been laying the groundwork for her career for years but had a break out in 2022 on Hitman Holla’s reality show, “Bags and Bodies.” The potential is there for her to be one of the greats. Now, the world is waiting to see her bloom.

First Lady Flamez

One of the most exciting talents in her class, First Lady Flamez has shown she’s a threat in battles with some top pens, male and female, and has proved herself a worthy adversary by coupling her precisely crafted wordplay with steadfast aggression. She gives raw street style tightly packaged in schemes and angles with an intense high-energy delivery. Her electrifying battle against Viixen the Assassin on the joint URL and QOTR event, Watch The Throne 4, was one of the most talked about matchups of the year and would lead to her facing battle rap legends JC and E Hart.

Frank Nittii

Frank Nitty comes to slay every time, not just with her gritty punchlines, animated delivery, and powerful projection but with her flawlessly curled baby hair, immaculate make-up, and perfectly manicured talons. In the few years since her debut, Nittii has carved out her space in the scene with her bullying aggression, captivating flows, and room-shaking punches making her an exciting newcomer.

Gattas

Gattas, the former Grind Time Now emcee and always a threat, brings humor and lyricism to the game. Hailing from Chicago, she makes battle rap look easy and packages her natural intellect into rounds that are as entertaining as they are thought provocative. She is also one of the most highly regarded in the sport, making music that solidifies her as a well-rounded artist.

Hashtag NKW

Hashtag NKW is an emerging talent in battle rap, making her mark in what seems to be one of the most competitive eras in battle rap. Cool and laid back, she brings a New York sensibility to the stage that is similar to Ms. Fit, but without the comedy. As a member of C3’s 4 My Ladies Crew, she brings “edge,” “drive,” and “focus” to the culture. That is amplified by the believability attribute that seeps out of everything she raps about. #NKW is one of the next wave of emcees that has the potential of taking over.

Hope Trilly

Emerging talent Hope Trilly used her sharp lyricism and comfortable stage presence to snag a coveted place on Hitman Holla’s Bag$ and Bodies Reality show where she became an even greater threat among her class. Whether peppering her opponent with strings of chain punches condensed between folds of neatly layered lines or using humor to roast her way to submission, the talented newcomer has a range of weapons in her arsenal. Her natural beauty shines through just as much as her quiet, self-assured confidence, the poise of someone who knows she could be next up.

Jade

The First Lady of We Go Hard and one of the top voices in the CakeLyfe fam (supporting her brothers Steams and Chess), Jade in a word is “ferocious.” She has to be … just by earning the right to stand next to those lyrical miracles and top emcees in the game. But don’t get it twisted, she is not one of those females in a rap crew that needs to be in one for validation. SHE GETS BUSY AND ADDS VALUE. So much so, many shake and fumble when her name is even mentioned. Just like her name, she is a gem in the culture that people often overlook.

Jay Love

New York newcomer Jay Love is quickly gaining attention and becoming one to watch out for among her class with her distinct cadence and punching powers. The buxom beauty is so much more than a pretty face; she’s been busy shaking rooms since her arrival with her hard-hitting punches delivered with concise aggression as she stalks the stage, making her an exciting addition to the scene with the potential to go far.

Jaz The Rapper

Jaz the Rapper has been smoking opponents since she was a teen. Her wordplay, room-rocking haymakers, and ability to create moments make her a fan favorite. Not only does she come equipped with a college degree, but she possesses a high battle IQ. Jaz understands the psychology of winning and that battle rap is an art; there’s a reason why Murda Mook crowned her “the female Mook.” She captivates the audience with subtle smiles, personality to boot, and then turns up on them with room-rocking haymakers. The most heralded female rapper in the culture and voted Top Female Battle Rapper of 2022 by AllHipHop.Com readers, she does two two-on-two’s a day apart and still kills. The beautiful tactician is also a founder member and a third of the most dangerous female crew in battle rap, The Bardashians. She is one of only two women in battle rap history to make the male-dominated Champion of the Year rankings, and after cooking all year long and taking on more battles than ever, she’s one of the favorites to win 2022 Woman of the Year. Last summer, Jaz pulled up on AllHipHop to tell us how far she has come. Check out the interview here.

K Prophet

An early staple on Queen of the Ring, K Prophet refined her distinct flow and hood poetry style over time, bringing raw lyricism and a fit as unique as her raps. Whether using comedy or angles to construct her deft and deadly breakdowns, this Queens native’s pen is the star of her layered rhymes. Her unorthodox delivery combines with a high level of lyricism to make K Prophet one of the most underrated competitors in the women’s game.

Kausion

One of the brightest emerging talents in the women’s game right now, Kausion had a breakout year in 2022, with her bar heavy yet entertaining showings earning her Champion’s Rookie of the Year title and a place in the top five Breakout Rappers, as voted by AllHipHop.com readers. She made her name as one of Rare Breed Entertainment’s latest roster of Bricks – the top new talents on the league – before reaching the finals of the first-ever all-female battle rap tournament on Chrome 23. After a stellar introduction it’s clear there’s a lot more to come from this captivating Virginia Beach rapper.

Krissy Yamagucci

This Harlem emcee is everything but predictable and is one of the original Queen of the Ring girls. Krissi Yamagucci brings her unbridled pen game and radical rap cadence to each battle and dips them in the ink of her sexuality, creating an experience that is as seductively decadent as it is lyrically compelling. Unapologetic in her approach to emceeing, she has proven herself to be a dangerous foe.

Lady Caution

With over a decade in the game, Lady Caution 215 has picked up a couple of titles along the way. She is the First Lady of the New Jersey-based rap league Gates of the Garden and the First Lady of Cave Gang. While the Philly native is intimately connected to the Face of URL, Tay Roc, she has been cooking and making a name on her own. This Gatekeeper is in love with emceeing, always honing her craft while also acknowledging when her opponent says something crazy. She also brings her unique personality to the stage by merging comic book Cosplay and real hood fashion. Though incredibly underrated, she is one of the most consistent female battlers outside.

Lady Luck

Lady Luck is undoubtedly one of the mothers of modern-day battle rap. The New Jersey native was born into Hip Hop royalty and has rhyming stitched into her DNA from birth. Her great-aunt is Sylvia Robinson, the founder of Sugar Hill Records. The former Def Jam artist blended her commercial and battle rap careers, battling all kinds of folk, leading up to the epic 2003 and 2004 Fight Klub battles on MTV2 against Remy Ma. But unlike Remy, one doesn’t have to go back 20 years to see her battle. The She-God is still outside battling top girls in this era like O’fficial and Ms. Hustle.

Ms.Fit

For well over a decade, Ms.Fit has been barking on her adversaries with an aggressive conviction that bolsters her slick wordplay and raw lyricism. The Brooklyn native complements her gritty street style with humorous elements, which she deploys alongside crowd control and stage presence to attack with ease. The first lady of battle rap crew Murda Ave Gang, she’s also teamed up with her fellow alum, Cortez, as a dangerous 2on2 pairing, and while she’s been working on projects outside of battle rap, fans are waiting for her comeback.

Ms. Hustle

First Lady of URL Ms. Hustle is the only woman who can be mentioned alongside the god-tier battle rappers to have sprung from Harlem and comes with some hefty co-signs from the likes of Snoop Dogg and the late great DJ Kay Slay, among others. She made battle rap history multiple times, cementing herself as one of the greatest emcees to grace the Ultimate Rap League’s stage. Her lyrical genius, uncompromising aggression, and heavyweight punchlines, combined with her dominant stage performances, make her a perfect fit as First Lady of battle rap crew: EFB and The Face of Chrome 23, where she’s put on back-to-back elite performances. While she’s a veteran with over a decade of top-tier work in the women’s game, Ms. Hustle continues to reach new peaks while elevating her techniques and is currently in the best form she’s ever been. She placed among the Top 15 in the male-dominated Champion of the Year rankings earlier this year, one of only two women in history to do so and making her one of the 2022 Woman of the Year favorites.

Ms. Miami

Ms. Miami has been working her way through the ranks of female battle rap for more than ten years, launching her career with aggressive bars and high-energy performances on Queen of the Ring. The Queens rapper faced some of battle rap’s reigning queens on her way with recent showings against titans, including Shotgun Suge, Shooney Da Rapper, and Ill Will on the Ultimate Rap League.

MyVerse

The beautiful and talented MyVerse has some historic accolades in the culture, becoming the first battle rapper to do a TED Talk and the first woman to battle overseas, taking on two opponents the same day on U.K. league Don’t Flop. She’s also a member of the trailblazing HipHop group, the Rock Steady Crew, and a part of the innovative animated battle rap series of Ketchup vs. Mustard viral fame Rap Off. The quick-witted emcee also used her sharp freestyling skills on Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out season 13 cast and in her DeBartment Store social media skits where she shows she can flip anything into a fire bar. Her written raps as just as fire, incorporating humor, in-depth lyricism, and slick punches to make her a problem among her peers.

Norma Bates

When fans hear the name Norma Bates there is a certain reverence they must have. The picture of New York City’s roughness, she pulls from all of her struggles as a Black woman and her survival instincts and packs them into her rhymes. When fans are privileged to get a Norma Bates battle, it is usually presented in a package that is both enticing and frightening. All one has to do is reflect back on her return to the ring in 2022 with her debatable with Tia S. In that battle, the Goonette reminded the world why she is a pioneering voice in the modern era of battle rap. She promised that was not a one-time thing … hopefully, we will see her again in the ring this year.

O’fficial

O’fficial does not just hit hard for a girl. As one of the best punchers in the history of rap, the New Orleans native will knock you the fluck out in a round and think nothing of it. This is why Snoop tapped her to battle in his battle rap card, Gladiator School. Spitting her lyrics with a thick southern drawl, it is easy for you to get caught up in her unmatched delivery. But what you might miss is that she is a pen. She can write and writes so well that this aggressive and hard-hitting emcee is a member of three different battle rap crews … Flatline, NWX, and the top female crew of the culture: The Bardashians.

Phara Funeral

Just say Phara Funeral’s name and some sort of emotion is invoked. One of the first big names on the Queen of the Ring stage, she is a pure vet and battle rap royalty. The Bronx native helped evolve the art of two-on-twos with her best friend and rhyme partner, Shooney da Rapper. Before they introduced interweaving rhyme verses and started punctuating words throughout their partner’s turn, few other rappers (males included) were able to successfully master that aptitude. Whether performing as Shooneral, a team affectionately called the Salt ‘N Pepa of battle rap, or rapping dolo, Phara is considered a top girl. She is also considered one of the voices to encourage Queen of the Ring to reboot after one owner Debo briefly retired in 2016.

Pristavia

Premier Christian battle rapper BK’s Pristavia is the sole female member of Gun Titles, catching the attention of founding members Tsu Surf and Tay Roc after a series of breakout performances. Her strong pen, commanding stage presence, and aggressive delivery combined with heavy punching power made her one to watch from her debut performance to her latest showing against veteran O’fficial.

QB Black Diamond

A trailblazer in the women’s game, QB Black Diamond wields her trademark disrespect like no other among her female peers wielding savage put downs and carefully crafted bars with the ferocity of a beast while looking good doing it. She has iconic moments and classic battles with both men and women, including her infamous clash with the king of disrespect, Arsonal Da Rebel, cementing her place in the sport’s history. After over fifteen years of dominating performances with her lyrical displays and aggressive insults, the Bridgeport, Connecticut artist continues to shine as one of female battle rap’s biggest stars.

Remy Ma

A teenage Remy Ma started out as a battle rapper in the Boogie Down Bronx and quickly became as deadly as the guys. The aggressive wordsmith soon caught the attention of Big Pun, who introduced her to Fat Joe, and he signed her to the Terror Squad in 2004, setting her up with hit songs like “Conceited” and guest features like “Ante Up,” and “Lean Back.” Though signed, Rem just could not shake the battle culture that shaped who she is as an artist, and in the same year she got signed, she would become part of one of the first viral moments in battle rap, battling Jersey City native and former Def Jam recording artist Lady Luck on Fight Klub (not once but twice).

Now as an elder stateswoman in the culture, she is back in the space mentoring talent through her league. Chrome 23 joins its foremothers Queen of the Ring and She Goes Hard, providing stages for women to get busy, elevating the battle experience by using her resources and celebrity to bring attention to their talents. As a result, she recently made history by hosting the first all-women rap battle tournament with a $25,000 prize, arguably one of the biggest bags a woman has ever received in the history of battle rapping.

Roxanne Shante

Considered the Godmother of Battle Rap, Roxanne Shante, as a teenager, had people scared to battle her. In fact, rumor has it that whenever she would get to a club or a jam to battle, they would make her smile to show her braces before she could come into a contest.

Why? Because the word was that the little girl from QB with the braces was a ringer. One of her most epic moments was at the “Battle for World Supremacy” at the Marriott Marquis in 1985, when she went up against all of the top emcees. They made it hard for the emcee, who was the youngest and only female in the competition. Busy Bee vouched for her talent, saying, “Shanté was knocking off all the name-brand guys. I didn’t even have a chance to.” At the competition, she killed Frukwan from Stetsasonic (and later the Gravediggaz), according to judges DJ Red Alert, Grandmaster Caz, Marley Marl, Kool Moe Dee, and Kurtis Blow. Unfortunately, she lost in the last round to Busy Bee Starski by only 2 points but left an impact on the culture that cements her in history.

Sara Kana

Sexuality in rap has always been taboo. But in battle rap spaces, people who once had to hide in the dark can boldly declare who they are. For the most part, emcees within the LGBTQIA community have Sara Kana and a few other trailblazers to thank. After proving her lyrical abilities on Fight Klub and then as the First lady of Grind Time Now, she went on to launch the first LGBTQIA platform, Prism battle league. She was also an early vocal advocate for female battle rap and a dangerous emcee in her own right.

Sha Rock

Believe it or not, women did not always rap. There was a first. The mother of female emceeing (battle rap and commercial) is a woman named Sha Rock. The pioneer spat her first rhyme in 1976, three years after Hip-Hop was officially born, and stood toe-to-toe with her brothers in the legendary group Funky Four + 1.

In an article with NPR, she declared, “We created the first rap battles in the history of Hip-Hop culture. That means groups going against each other. I was the first and the only female emcee to ever battle anybody.”

Adding, “I was always a secret weapon. In order to compete with my group, a lot of other groups were scrambling trying to find female MCs that can be able to deal with Sha-Rock. I never felt no kind of way because my group had always let people know, out there in New York City or wherever we travel — whether it was Connecticut, Washington, D.C., any place up and down the I-95 corridor — that MC Sha-Rock was the best female emcee, and that they had the best female emcee ever.”

Shiest Raw

Philadelphia battle rapper Shiest Raw has long been a menacing fixture on the local battle rap circuit, serving up real talk with double helpings of aggression and a raw lyricism that lives up to her name. A battle-tested giant with a bully-girl demeanor in the ring, Shiest has been catching wreck inside her city and outside for well over a decade, warning foes from the opening line of her intro that she’s about to get disrespectful!

Shooney Da Rapper

Shooney Da Rapper, one of the culture’s first superstars, fell into battle rap in the early 2010s. As a commercial emcee, she was worried about getting a deal. But once Debo reached out to her on social media and offered her a chance in Queen of the Ring’s boxing ring, it was a rap. With her signature catchphrase “You Black B##ch,” she has curated a career that has not only opened doors for others but also solidified her as one of the top five girls to beat in the battle rap right now.

Her legendary 2-on-2 performances with her best friend, Phara Funeral, have made history over and over again. But even standing alone she is a scary opponent. Recently, she beat Shotgun Suge— clearly on the biggest stage in battle rap culture, the URL. She is not just good for a girl, she is good across the board.

Stargirl Ladyred

Stargirl Ladyred was one of the original girls on Queen of the Ring catching wreck. She put the pain in and opened doors for female emcees in the emerging industry that was dominated by men. With over a decade of impression in the battle rap culture, she has now shifted her attention to her commercial projects. Over the last few years, her push to be a recording artist (under the name International Red Banz) has taken the lead over her desire to hop back on the stage. Still, her contribution to the culture could never be dismissed or forgotten.

Tia S

Tia S is from Brooklyn— and everything about her rap style makes that super clear. Her style is aggressive and in your face. Moreover, like so many other battlers out of the Borough of Kings, she has the ability to make her competition sweat. A gifted wordsmith, this emcee is an unsung monster each time she steps on the stage or the Queen of the Ring boxing ring. And while she has been on hiatus for a while, fans are anxiously waiting for her return to battle rap.

Tori Doe

Don’t let the size fool you, Tori Doe might be one of the biggest giants in female battle rap history. A reluctant superstar of the golden age of battle rap, the Harlem native has had some of the biggest moments ever. Her unique flow, a staccato style of rapping, sets her apart from any other emcee and keeps Doe Nation rocking for her whenever she decides to pop out. One of the first teens to kill the ring with her total package, her brilliant mind and beautiful face are only outdone by her love for fashion.

Torture

Like other Brooklyn emcees, at first glance you might think Torture is a lyrical bully— just being up on her opponents with her distinctive voice and rap prowess. She understands theatrics and how to pull off a win with not just her emceeing but also body language and crowd control. Remember her antic against RX, when she pulled out a burrito and started eating it why the West Coast emcee tried to get her rhymes out? The double layer of comedy and intense verbal warfare solidifies her in the culture.

Viixen The Assassin

Viixen the Assassin is as dangerous of an emcee as she is a beauty. The Milwaukee mom balances raising her kids with beating up on emcees on the stage— facing the toughest competitors from D.N.A., Tay Roc, and Jaz the Rapper. The first-ever Champion Woman of the Year transforms on the stage with a style all her own and a knack for snatching up a win or making noise in a debatable. One of the nicest girls in the game, her success is not overnight. Almost a decade ago, she was a newbie at a Queen of the Ring showcase. She stuck with it and now in 2023, she can command top-tier dollars and expect her to return with more fire on her next battle.

Yoshi G

Yoshi G is one of the culture’s most polarizing lyricists. This pint-size emcee took the culture by storm with her unapologetic “thot bars,” sending people into a frenzy with her provocative promotion. The college graduate is the daughter of rappers but entered into the culture as a gaslighting blogger. But since emceeing runs through her veins, she took a stab at the craft and never looked back. While most people hang on to the fact that Yoshi talks a lot about sex, they are forced to admit the girl can rap. Like many girls in the culture, she has had to push past a ghostwriting controversy. Still, her passion for emceeing and her struggle to change before everyone’s eyes are the courageous marks of a true artist and possible supernova.