‘Bel-Air’ Actor/Singer Simone Joy Jones Reflects On Show’s End & Touring With Coco Jones

Get more familiar with Simone Joy Jones’ experience on the hit TV series Bel-Air, and her musical journey as S!MONE.

Simone Joy Jones, the accomplished actor, recently sat down to discuss her musical journey with AllHipHop but the conversation also touched on the hit TV series Bel-Air, the show she co-stars on. The series brass recently announced the final season of the series, which is a dramatic take on the classic sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Simone, who sings under the moniker S!MONE, has made an indelible mark with her performance as Lisa Wilkes.

The Carnegie Mellon University grad compared her time on the show to a collegiate tour of duty.

“It feels like four years. It feels like a college experience,” she shared to Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur. “It was like we’re in our senior year of entering the industry in this way in the TV industry. I’ve done movies and a little bit of TV before this, but being a series regular is different. You’re on set all the time.”

Passionately, the 25-year old said Bel-Air has shaped her as a person too. “I’ve grown a lot as a person, as a communicator, as an advocate for myself, and as a friend,” she said from WonWorld Studios in New York City.

Simone said the Bel-Air crew are more than just coworkers. “Speaking of my cast—all phenomenal. 10 out of 10s, all of them,” she said. While she admitted she never expects to form deep friendships with castmates, Bel-Air proved to be an exception. She recounted how her co-stars have supported her music career, attending her shows in Los Angeles and beyond.

Notably, cast mate Coco Jones, another standout talent from the show, took Simone on tour as her opening act.

“We just spent a month together on the bus, and to perform with my music that I wasn’t even sure about yet, not even being ready… These people are truly the ones I call and answer at five o’clock in the morning when they need help,” she said.

As Bel-Air approaches its final season, Simone expressed deep gratitude for the experience.

“I’ve never taken a single bit for granted. I’ve always stepped on set and been like, woo, yes! Do a little dance in my trailer. I just love it,” she stated.

Details about the final season remain under wraps, but fans can expect the show to continue exploring the complexities of the Banks family dynamics while providing a platform for its cast to shine.

As Simone looks ahead, her multifaceted ambitions remain at the forefront. Whether it’s through her music, acting, or directing, she’s destined to leave a lasting legacy.

On the musical front, Simone, as S!MONE, is bending ears as a classically trained (church and college) R&B singer. Her latest project, Magnet, has been met with rave reviews and critical acclaim. Check it out below, along with some pictures from our upcoming interview.