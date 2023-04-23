Belly: A Proud Arab Role Model And “American Nightmare” Planning “Mumble Rap 2”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Belly just dropped a banging new song “American Nightmare” as he preps for his new album “Mumble Rap 2.”

Canadian rapper, singer, and songwriter Belly has always been a beacon of inspiration for Arabs all around the world.

Belly just released his latest single, “American Dream,” and is preparing Mumble Rap 2, the follow-up album to 2017’s critically acclaimed Mumble Rap.

He makes a political statement on his new single, “American Nightmare,” as he builds up anticipation for Mumble Rap 2.

“Coming from a place that the media constantly demonizes, I wanted to express how proud I am of being not only an Arab but someone who’s been able to set an example for young Arabs everywhere,” Belly explained. “The Arabian Dream feels like the American Nightmare sometimes, but we’d rather be dreamers. It’s easy to be patient when you know what you’re destined for.”

Born Ahmad Balshe in the West Bank, Palestine, Belly and his family immigrated to Ottawa, Canada, when he was just a child. In the face of a new culture and environment, he turned to music as a means of self-expression and connection.

Today, Belly is a multi-platinum-selling artist who has found success and serves as a guiding light for many Arab youths aspiring to achieve their dreams.

The first installment of Mumble Rap showcased his lyrical prowess and unique sound, which masterfully blended hip-hop and contemporary rap elements.

The album was produced by the Grammy-winning producer Boi-1da, known for his work with top artists such as Drake, Eminem, and Rihanna. Mumble Rap received widespread critical acclaim, cementing Belly’s status as a force in the music industry.

There is no release date for Mumble Rap 2 as of press time.