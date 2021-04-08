Belly Recruits Benny The Butcher For “Money On The Table” Single

(AllHipHop News)
XO/Roc Nation recording artist Ahmad “Belly” Balshe dropped two new songs this week. Both “IYKYK” and “Money on the Table” are available on DSPs.
“Money on the Table” features Griselda representative Benny The Butcher. A music video for the collaboration will arrive on Friday, April 9 at 12 pm ET/9 am PT.
“This felt like something nostalgic when I first made it, and being a fan of Benny, it only made sense to have him on it. I just feel blessed to be back & doing what I love,” stated Belly.
Both “Money on the Table” and “IYKYK” will appear on the forthcoming See You Next Wednesday album. Belly’s discography already includes 2007’s The Revolution and 2018’s Immigrant.