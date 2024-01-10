Benny The Butcher Fires Back At Online “Nerds” Over Def Jam Comments

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Buffalo-bred MC has a new label home for his next LP.

Benny The Butcher plans to release his Everybody Can’t Go album on January 26 via Def Jam Recordings. His 2022 comments about the forthcoming project became a topic on social media this week.

An X account shared an old quote from Benny The Butcher on the platform. Back in October 2022, Benny tweeted, “Imma have the best Hip Hop @defjam album since [DMX’s] It’s Dark & Hell is Hot.”

As that statement once again made the rounds on the internet, Benny decided to address anyone who took issue with what he had to say. The Buffalo native specifically called out media outlets and online fans.

“When blogs post s### like this they be tryna get a reaction outta y’all and y’all take they bait cuz y’all love to banter on this app,” Benny The Butcher posted on Tuesday (January 9).

The 39-year-old MC continued, “I was speaking on creating a missing feelin in the Def Jam building [violin emoji]. Can’t wait to drop my s### on you nerds who gonna hate either way. THE [kitchen knife emoji] COMIN.”

When blogs post s### like this they be tryna get a reaction outta yall and yall take they bait cuz yall love to banter on this app…I was speaking on creating a missing feelin in the Def Jam building 🎻 cant wait to drop my s### on you nerds who gonna hate either way THE 🔪 COMIN https://t.co/gpwLw2fO2W — BENNY THE BUTCHER (@BennyBsf) January 10, 2024

Everybody Can’t Go will join a Benny The Butcher solo discography that already contains four other studio LPs. His debut album, Tana Talk 3, dropped in 2018. He followed that project with 2020’s Burden of Proof.

Two years later, Benny returned with Tana Talk 4. His catalog also comprises of numerous EPs, mixtapes, and collaborative albums. For example, Griselda’s WWCD group effort came out in 2019.

Benny The Butcher’s Everybody Can’t Go will host “Big Dog” with Lil Wayne. The Black Soprano Family leader also linked up with Stove God Cooks for “One Foot In.” Both songs have official music videos.

Additionally, Benny presented the first episode of his Everybody Can’t Go mini-documentary on January 5. The seven-minute video shows some of the New Yorker’s behind-the-scenes moments.