Benny The Butcher Helps Raise Money For Buffalo Survivors Fund

Members of the Buffalo community, such as Benny The Butcher, are still reeling from the mass shooting on May 14. A self-described white supremacist allegedly killed ten African-Americans and injured three other people.

Benny The Butcher recently released the politically-charged “Welcome To The States” single. The emcee’s track will help raise money for those affected by the fatal incident at the Tops Supermarket in his hometown.

Since the launch of the “Welcome To The State” YouTube fundraiser, Benny has obtained over $2,700 for the Buffalo 5-14 Survivors Fund. The National Crime Victim Bar Association collected the donations.

In addition, Benny The Butcher will donate 100% of the profits from the sale of a limited-edition “Pray For Buffalo” t-shirt to the Buffalo 5-14 Survivors Fund. The special merchandise is available for purchase at blacksopranofamily.com.

The National Compassion Fund partnered with Top’s Supermarkets to establish the Buffalo Survivors Fund. A GoFundMe fundraiser associated with the campaign has already raised nearly $2.5 million.

The Buffalo Survivors Fund will provide direct financial assistance to the survivors of the deceased. Other individuals directly affected by this tragedy will also receive monetary aid.