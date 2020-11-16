Benny The Butcher Leaves Hospital Using Crutches After Getting Shot During Robbery

(AllHipHop News)
Rapper Benny The Butcher has been discharged from hospital after being shot in a robbery gone wrong on Saturday (November 14th).
Houston police officials in Texas confirmed the New Yorker was injured during an incident at a local Walmart store, when he and his associates were approached by five armed men who demanded their jewelry as they left the store.
Houston Police spokeswoman Jodi Silva said that the group started to remove their chains, but weren’t moving fast enough for one of the robbers, who shot Benny in the leg.
The rapper was hospitalized following the shooting, but a video shared on social media later on Saturday showed Benny, real name Jeremie Pennick, boarding a private jet following the shooting – using crutches to help him walk.
Cops are investigating the shooting but have yet to make any arrests.