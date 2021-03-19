Benny The Butcher Talks Dropping The Harry Fraud-Produced ‘The Plugs I Met 2’ EP

(AllHipHop News)
Griselda spitter Benny The Butcher is back with another body of work. The Plugs I Met 2 arrives today (March 19) just five months after the Buffalo-bred rapper dropped his Burden of Proof album and four months after he was shot during a robbery attempt in Houston.
“I recorded both projects [Burden Of Proof and The Plugs I Met 2] at the same time, so it’s the same headspace; but a different energy,” says Benny. “I recorded Burden Of Proof in Cali with Hit-Boy and The Plugs I Met 2 in Brooklyn with Harry and you can hear that influence.”
The Roc Nation affiliate added, “I came in as an underdog, to filling out my position as one of the elite rhymers in the industry. Plugs 2 expands upon that mindset; the same confidence, same attitude, cocky, but I still have something to prove.”
Benny The Butcher’s The Plugs I Met 2 was produced entirely by veteran New York City beatmaker Harry Fraud. Plus, the 9-track effort features contributions by 2 Chainz, Fat Joe, Jim Jones, French Montana, Rick Hyde, and Chinx.
“Plugs 2 is the story of a hustler who has realized success but understands how fragile it is. Lyrically, the album shows Benny reflecting on what he’s sacrificed to get here and what he’ll need to do to continue his rise to the top,” says Harry Fraud.
The original The Plugs I Met came out in 2019. That EP included tracks with Black Thought, Jadakiss, 38 Spesh, Conway The Machine, Pusha T, and more. Benny’s catalog also consists of other projects like 2018’s Tana Talk 3, 2019’s Statue of Limitations with Smoke DZA, and 2020’s Da Respected Sopranos with Black Soprano Family and DJ Drama.