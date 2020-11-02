Benny The Butcher Talks Having Unreleased Tracks With Nas & Drake

(AllHipHop News)
Benny The Butcher is one of the Griselda Records emcees that is helping to make the Buffalo-based label one of the most-talked-about brands in contemporary rap music. His recent album, Burden of Proof, was met with widespread critical acclaim.
During his press run to promote the project, Benny spoke to Ebro Darden for Apple Music’s Rap Life program. The Roc Nation affiliate broke down working with Hit-Boy who produced the entire Burden of Proof LP.
The Rap Life conversation included Benny discussing other tracks that are in the vault. He confirmed the Harry Fraud-produced The Plugs I Met 2 is scheduled to come out in January. The Butcher also has unreleased cuts with Hip Hop heavyweights Nas and Drake.
“Me and Nas got a record, but we chose not to put it on his album or my album. We gonna work on more music. I like the record, but to be honest with you, it was a female record. And I feel like people didn’t want to hear Benny and Nas, the first time they’re hearing us, on a female record. And it’s a dope record, the females would’ve loved it,” said Benny.
On collaborating with Drake on a couple of records, Benny added, “I gave him a verse for something he’s working on, and he gave me a verse for something I’m working on. The intent was pure. We just linked up and felt like it’s the right thing to do. I respect him for that. This n####’s on fire. He don’t gotta reach out and send no verse to me, so I’m just appreciative of that.”