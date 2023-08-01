Benzino Claims He Once Ran Jay-Z And Dame Dash Out ‘The Source’ Offices With The Help Of Seven Armed Goons 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Benzino says he invited Jay-Z and Dame Dash to the office to discuss their complaints over a cover but had seven armed goons waiting for them.

Ray Benzino took a walk down memory lane recently, looking back at his time as co-owner of The Source, recalling a time he claimed he ran Jay-Z and Dame Dash out of the building with the help of more than half a dozen armed men.

During an appearance on the We In Miami Podcast, the former executive was asked if he had ever been pressed while at the magazine. According to Benzino, on one occasion, Jay-Z and Dame Dash came to The Source offices “on some rah rah s###.” He claimed the Roc-A-Fella co-founders were unhappy and “complaining about a cover situation.”

Benzino invited the duo to a meeting to discuss the issue, but he wasn’t taking any chances if things went left. “We had n##### strapped up in different rooms, but they didn’t know that,” he revealed. “We wanted them to think that they was up there with one person.”

Benzino Claims Jay-Z And Dame Dash “Had To Get Up Out Of There”

However, Benzino says that once Jay-Z and Dame Dash “started getting loud,” things took a turn. “N##### start coming out them rooms,” he explained. “They had to get up out of there.”

The “Love & Hip-Hop” star claimed he didn’t know if the duo were armed, but he and his goons were ready for anything. “There was at least seven of us,” he added. “There was at least seven guns up in The Source Office at that moment.”

Benzino says it could have turned ugly “immediately,” with Jay-Z and Dame Dash if things had gone differently. “If somebody’s pressing up on me, that’s it,” he told his host. “It’s war. Heavens will fall if you trying to press up on me. You trying to bully me? You trying to take something from me? I’m the taker, I grew up taking. Nobody takes from me.” Check out the clip below and watch the interview at the end of the page.