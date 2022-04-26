Benzino Finds Another Opponent For Celebrity Boxing Match After Challenging 50 Cent

Benzino has agreed to face Aaron Carter in a celebrity boxing match since 50 Cent didn’t respond to his challenge to fight.

Benzino will step into a boxing ring for a fight, but it won’t be against 50 Cent.

Aaron Carter has been booked as Benzino’s opponent for an upcoming celebrity boxing match. The bout will take place at the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida on June 11.

“I’m gonna be at the Charles Dodge Center,” Benzino said in a video promoting the fight. “Pembroke Pines, Florida, June 11. Celebrity boxing match. I’ma break Aaron Carter’s jaw, alright, in front of the world. Make sure y’all there.”

He added, “Shout out to Damon Feldman of Celebrity Boxing. Make sure y’all there because, listen, I’ma break this dude’s jaw for a lot of reasons, alright. Be at the press conference, May 12. And believe it’s going down.”

Benzino originally campaigned for a fight with his rival 50 Cent, but the G-Unit rapper never responded to the challenge. 50 Cent has repeatedly trolled Benzino over rumors about a relationship with a transgender woman.

Carter previously competed in a celebrity boxing match against former NBA player Lamar Odom in 2021. Odom knocked out Carter in the second round.

Tickets for the Benzino vs. Carter fight are on sale now. The event will feature appearances by Public Enemy’s Flavor Flav and producer Scott Storch.