Benzino Objects To Dr. Dre Crowning Eminem Best MC Ever: “This Is An Insult”

Benzino won’t let go of his feud with Eminem as the Boston-bred rapper complained about Dr. Dre’s opinion of Em.

Benzino predictably disagreed with Dr. Dre calling Eminem the best MC ever, continuing a bitter feud with Slim Shady. Benzino said Dr. Dre insulted Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, MC Ren, The D.O.C. and more by championing Eminem.

“You know I think Dr Dre is one of the greatest producers of all time, and notice I didn’t say Hip Hop producers, but this is an insult to Cube, REN, Snoop, Doc and every other rapper who who wrote all those hits,” Benzino wrote. “I mean this is his opinion and I respect it but cmon Dre.”

Dr. Dre praised Eminem on SiriusXM’s This Life of Mine with James Corden. The Hip-Hop mogul explained why his longtime collaborator should be considered the GOAT MC while reflecting on how they first connected.

“His writing and his delivery and his imagination is off the charts and I don’t think anyone would disagree with that,” Dr. Dre told Corden. “I think he’s the best MC ever. Point blank, period. Of course, there are going to be arguments about that because he’s a white guy. I don’t think anyone that’s rapping can touch Eminem on that microphone.”

Benzino complained about Dr. Dre’s opinion after trading disses with Eminem earlier this year. Eminem took shots at Benzino on the song “Doomsday Pt. 2,” which appeared on Lyrical Lemonade’s All Is Yellow compilation. Benzino responded by dropping two diss tracks: “Vulturius” and “Rap Elvis.” Benzino claimed he would go down in history as “the Eminem slayer.”

“I already killed him with ‘Rap Elvis,’” he said in February. “Where’s he at? Where’s the response? I want to battle him face-to-face. I think he’s overrated. I think he sucks as a rapper. And it’s f### anybody that’s with him. I bombed on him. I’m gonna continue to bomb on him. I’m gonna continue to expose him. At the end of the day, people are waking up to his b#######.”

Benzino and Eminem’s beef started in the early 2000s. Their bad blood seemed to calm down over the years before it bubbled up again in 2024.