Benzino Reacts To 50 Cent Trolling & Transgender Controversy

Benzino addressed recent allegations about him being romantically involved with a transgender woman.

In a livestream with QueenzFlip, Benzino discussed his connection to a transgender woman named Shauna Brooks. The veteran rapper said he starred in a movie that also featured Brooks, but he’s never actually met her. Despite never meeting, Benzino’s ex Althea Heart assumed something was going on with Brooks.

“Me and Shauna Brooks had a couple conversations on the phone,” he explained. “I guess Althea heard about it and tried to insinuate I was f###### with a transgender. So, of course, [that’s] the very thing that I was talking about as far I don’t want to be looked upon as messing with a transgender. Because I don’t have to argue that point. I’ve always messed with women. I love [his current girlfriend] Ashley very, very dearly. She’s beautiful. She’s a woman. I’ve always loved women.”

Earlier this week, Benzino’s conversation with Brooks surfaced on social media. He claimed it’s been edited to make him look bad.

“I don’t know what happened, but when Althea had try to say something, Shauna must’ve taped the conversation and put the conversation out,” he noted. “When I heard the conversation, you could tell the conversation’s been chopped up.”

He continued, “That Shauna Brooks thing was like three years ago. Now, let’s just have common sense, right? If I was f###### with a transgender and I was on the phone with ‘em, don’t you think that conversation would all nasty as f###? Don’t you think you would’ve heard something outta me that insinuated some type of sexual [stuff]? When I’m talking to her is after when Althea made a thing about it.”

Benzino expressed frustration over the situation, including 50 Cent joking about it on social media.

“It was a conversation that people are hearing now, and I’m saying that lifestyle, I’m not used to,” he told QueenzFlip. “I’m not used to talking to a transgender. I’m not used to communicating, exactly. Not saying I’m not used to dealing with her because I’ve never even met her in person. Never met her in person!”

He added, “When you listen to the tape, there’s nothing of me saying any type of sexual relationship that you would think that. But people are gonna try to take s###, try to smear my name.”

Benzino also recalled his history with 50 Cent, questioning the G-Unit rapper’s trolling on Instagram.

Check out everything Benzino had to say below.