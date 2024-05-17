Berner Calls Instagram Out For Reporting His Repost Of Conway The Machine’s New Freestyle

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Berner is about to lose it over Instagram’s community guidlines.

Berner just went off on Instagram and its CEO, Adam Mosseri, for what he feels is mistreatment after a repost of Conway The Machine spitting bars came back to bite him.

On Thursday (May 16), Berner jumped on the ‘Gram to issue a PSA to Mosseri and the company in general, claiming his account was restricted shortly after he reposted a video of Conway’s recent freestyle on his Story. In the lengthy post caption, Berner claims Instagram and Mosseri will never give him a “fair” shot at reaching his target audience, while also inferring the platform is becoming “laughable” among other things.

“@instagram @mosseri I accept that my page is always going to be attacked and I’ll never have a fair shot at reaching people on this platform, but this is getting laughable and embarrassing,” he said in part. “The other day I reposted a video of @whoisconway free styling on @hot97. How is this violating anything at all? why did it fully shadow ban me? take away the ability to go live and make my content not able to be shared ?”

He continued, directing his frustrations directly at Instagram’s parent company for hurting his business dealings.

“@meta really needs to start looking into the unfair attacks on people of status and understand how bad this truly hurts all my business,” he said. “I’m well aware of the rules and follow them, but the fact this was reviewed and considered a violation is a complete joke and super disappointing.”

Berner recently collaborated with Conway The Machine last month, along with Paul Wall and Jay Worthy on his 4/20 record, “Cases.” The record appeared on Berner’s Farmer’s Market album, which also included guest features from Curren$y, Devin The Dude, Drodi and G Mainey, among others.

Hopefully Berner won’t experience similar issues in resharing content from his frequent collaborators, because he has both his collaborative mixtapes with OHGEESY and Drodi to promote in the coming months along with other joint-effort releases.

Check out the post above below.