The Bay Area Hip-Hop scene needs the culture’s prayers, as one of their own has been diagnosed with cancer.

Berner, who is also an entrepreneur behind the cannabis brand Cookies, says that getting Cancer is one of his “worst fears.”

According to the legendary rap radio station KMEL the emcee will be spending the next month concentrating on his wellness, deciding the proper treatment for his cancer, and getting things in order for his popular weed franchise, Cookies.

He posted a message for his supporters, showing that not only is he brave but transparent.

“I think what made cookies so special and my music career so special was always being transparent and sharing my journey with you guys,” he began his message. “So, I figured instead of fighting this alone, I wanted the people who got me where I’m at today to fight with me.”

He then went into further detail about this diagnosis, “3 weeks ago they founded traces of cancer in a series of blood tests. Today I went in for a procedure hoping to get off easy and found out I have a major fight ahead of me. If you know me, this has always been my biggest fear, but I am content with where I’m at and what I’m facing as well as every possible outcome.”

He outlined what he believes will be the trajectory of the next few months, including a change of his diet and eliminating stress from his life.

“The next month or so will be focused on addressing this as aggressively as possible as well as spending time with my family, finishing my album { Gotti } and planning out the next steps for cookies. As I am strong and want to have as much faith as possible, I also am being realistic. I want Cookies to live forever and I want my team to have a clear direction of what my vision is, lots of menu planning to do with my breeders and with my partners. I want to focus on a Whole Foods plant-based diet and make sure that there is ABSOLUTELY NO STRESS in my life. I love all of you guys so much and feel so blessed to have been able to accomplish half the things I did and really hope to be able to stick around and do a bunch more. With that being said, if you are a friend, there is no reason to text or call, just send that good energy my way and let me get my mind right. I will probably miss a few events and will be back as soon as my mind and body permits.”

Like many who have experienced health trauma, he is urging people to take note of their bodies and the early signs that can be noticed with care.

“I really want to encourage everyone to pay attention to their body and health, if you have cancer in your family, there is blood tests you can take like I did to check for over 40 kinds of cancer, I’m so glad I did because knowing is half the battle .”

He concluded with an upbeat outlook on his prospects.

“It’s time for the biggest challenge of my life and I’m ready! Again thank you for every one of you! The reason I’m in such a good place mentally is because of you! We built something so powerful, organic, and genuine it still blows my mind. I’m extremely grateful to have such an amazing family and support system and team at cookies! Love you guys, it’s time to FIGHT.”

AllHipHop.com has had the opportunity to watch Berner’s career. Check out this exclusive interview with Chuck Creekmur and the San Francisco artist.