BET Blocks Jim Jones From Hip-Hop Awards

Rapper says he wanted to support his friend, Fat Joe.

Rapper Jim Jones has taken to social media to blast the biggest urban network, BET, for not allowing him to attend its Hip Hop Awards Show on Friday, Sept. 30.

On Instagram, the Harlem native expressed his disappointment, saying, “I was tryin to go to th bet hip hops awards and support my brother @fatjoe and this how a @bet handled me lol lol Dam (sic).”

Adding, “@BET I thought this was th hip hop award show. Somebody tell @fatjoe I tried. Don’t want him think I ain’t keep my word. Told him I was comin. But BeT says different mayb next time. Tear tht s### down joe.”



“They still talkin Covid and th cdc says ain’t no more Covid lol,” he ended this caption.

In a meme he posted their response to his request for tickets.

He wrote, “Also, I had requested you to participate and/ or attend as we did in the past. Their response: Thank you for your inquiry! At this time, we are unable to accommodate additional audience talent requests. Due to COVID-19 protocols in place, this year’s show and red carpet are reserved for in-show talent, nominees and selected participating network partners only.”

Though the show was filmed on Friday, it will not air until Tuesday, Oct. 4.