BET To Air Five-Part Docuseries About Murder Inc. Records

The history-making story of Murder Inc. Records is coming to television in the near future. BET will broadcast a five-part documentary series about the music company started by Irving “Irv Gotti” Lorenzo.

“My life and Murder Inc. has been filled with many highs and lows. I got to work with my brothers and a lot of great people; from Jay-Z, DMX, Fat Joe, Mary J. Blige, to name a few,” states Irv Gotti, Founder/CEO of Murder Inc. Records.

Gotti continues, “Also, I got to start my record label, Murder Inc. Records, with Ja Rule by my side. My life was filled with great lows, but I’m not ashamed of those lows. It all helped make me the person I am today. So, with this documentary series, I plan to tell the truth and nothing but the truth so help me God.”

Murder Inc. was once the label home of Ja Rule, Ashanti, Lloyd, Charli Baltimore, Vita, Black Child, Caddillac Tah, and other acts. The New York City-based enterprise launched in 1999 with Ja Rule’s debut studio album Venni Vetti Vecci.

The Murder Inc Doc Is Scheduled To Arrive This Summer

“Pain is Love,” says Ja Rule. “We endured the pain so others could feel the love.” The award-winning rapper released numerous projects – such as 2000’s Rule 3:36, 2001’s Pain Is Love, 2002’s The Last Temptation, and 2004’s R.U.L.E. – via Murder Inc Records.

BET will premiere the Murder Inc. docuseries in Summer 2022. Irv Gotti, Ja Rule, Darcell Lawrence, and Chris Costine are credited as the documentary’s executive producers for Visionary Ideas.

Tiffany Lea Williams is executive producing the upcoming Murder Inc. program for the BET network. Michael J. Payton serves as the director for the unscripted television event.

Behind-The-Scenes of BET’s Murder Inc. docuseries (photo credit: Sam Hicks)

BET EVP Promises A Compelling Music Doc

“Music is in our DNA. We thank our long-standing partner Irv Gotti, and the many talented artists at the iconic label for trusting our brand to tell their personal and inspiring stories,” states Tiffany Lea Williams.

The Executive Vice President of BET Unscripted Programming adds, “We look forward to bringing viewers a compelling music documentary series that reveals how this label consequently changed the music industry forever.”

Previously, BET aired other music-based documentaries covering Death Row Records (2018), No Limit Records (2020), and Ruff Ryders Entertainment (2020). No Limit Chronicles totaled 3.1 million total viewers during its three-week premiere run. The first episode of Ruff Ryders Chronicles drew over 1 million total viewers.