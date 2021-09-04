Beyoncé Turns 40 And The BeyHive Celebrates #BeyDay

Beyoncé’s fans are celebrating! It is the Queen’s 40th birthday today!

Happy Birthday Beyoncé! #BeyDay #Bey40

Believe it or not, but the firecracker from Destiny’s Child is now celebrating 40 years on this earth the BeyHive has gone in full buzz mode honoring the “Irreplaceable” artist’s life.

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter was born on September 4, 1981, and is one of the most successful singers in the history of music. With over 200 million albums sold, she is not just an amazing vocalist and actor. Queen Bey is also a businesswoman and philanthropist worth more than $440 million.

Her partnership with Adidas yielded her own sportswear line called Ivy Park one of the most successful clothing releases from a female celebrity.

She also has made history as the first Black woman to headline the music festival Coachella in 2018, performing a set that also made history as it was the most-streamed Coachella video on YouTube in its history at the time.

She packaged that performance into the “Homecoming” live album and Netflix documentary. On the doc, she proved to be a typical Virgo, working harder than everyone else around her. That’s why fans love her so much.

Check out the birthday wishes and accolades fans are giving her online!

AllHipHop.com also wishes Beyoncé a “Happy Birthday” and can’t wait to see what she does next!