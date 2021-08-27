Beyonce Reportedly Fuming Mad Over Tiffany Blood Diamond Controversy

Beyoncé is reportedly super angry over the fact that the gem she posed with in a new Tiffany’s campaign is a Blood Diamond!

Superstar Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z had no idea that she was wearing a blood diamond in the launch campaign to promote their new collaboration with the luxury brand Tiffany and Co.

Sources are saying that she was “disappointed and angry,” about the brand not disclosing that information before they signed their deal.

Sources did not say, the deal was off.

Last week, The Carters were featured in a historic ad promotion featuring the two Hip-Hop stars in front of a “Tiffany Blue” Basquiat and with Bey wearing a 128.54-carat yellow diamond as a dripping accent to her beautiful gown and updo.

The media was buzzing as it was proudly proclaimed that she would be the fourth woman (and first African American) to ever wear this diamond in history.

However, quickly, the cut, clarity, and color of the exquisite gem lost its allure, as it was identified as a blood diamond.

A blood diamond is identified by the United Nations (UN) as any diamond that is mined in areas controlled by forces opposed to the legitimate, internationally recognized government of a country and that is sold to fund military action against that government.

It can also be associated with African diamonds unearthed in a mine by Black people on the continent who had been forced to work in the most horrendous conditions … often losing their limbs or life.

This particular diamond was 287.42 carats when discovered and unearthed in 1877, a colonial mine in Kimberley, South Africa.

According to the Daily Mail, Beyoncé did not know that the yellow diamond had such iniquitous history.

However, other people aren’t buying it.

“Stay Shinning Like The SuperStar ,You Are”

Beyonce 'disappointed and angry' after wearing $30M 'blood diamond'

Stay Shinning Like The SuperStar ⭐️💎👑,You Are 🏆 https://t.co/EmNE1K4ZGW — j (@sexygranny53) August 27, 2021

“Imagine the ignorance of these AA! For years Naomi Campbell was dragged for blood Diamond but Beyoncé was unaware of this?? She uses Africa but doesn’t educate herself about how we are affected by the West. Rihanna and Nicki remain the only celebrities that are about black ppl!

Imagine the ignorance of these AA! For years Naomi Campbell was dragged for blood Diamond but Beyoncé was unaware of this?? She uses Africa but doesn’t educate herself about how we are affected by the West. Rihanna and Nicki remain the only celebrities that are about black ppl! — Tausitu (@qbeeeee1) August 27, 2021

“Literally. Like ma’am, Beyoncé thought THE Tiffany diamond was likely anything but a blood diamond? you got the check, just hush at this point.”

Literally. Like ma’am, Beyoncé thought THE Tiffany diamond was likely anything but a blood diamond? 🛑 you got the check, just hush at this point. 😑 — blckberry13 (@Blckberry13) August 27, 2021

“@Beyonce <_ twitter.com=”twitter.com” beyonce=”beyonce”> Well what an advocate for black power a woman wearing a blood diamond how righteous just a cash cow who masquerades in her fame.”

@Beyonce

Well what an advocate for black power a woman wearing a blood diamond how righteous just a cash cow who masquerades in her fame. — Neil Waite (@NeilWaite) August 27, 2021

But Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles came to her defense.

Saying, “How many of your socially conscious activist own diamonds? I thought so! Well guess what did you go to try to check to see where the diamond came from? Probably not! So when you guys get engaged you won’t have a diamond you gonna put on a sterling silver band And you better check out where it came from and the origin of where came from and why you add it check out the calls for the Leather that you weird because they made it came from another country to to ban and not buy diamonds right because your righteous!!

Well there you have it from, Ms. Lawson.

The report does not say that she and her husband will be getting out of their deal with Tiffany and Co.