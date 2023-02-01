Beyoncé Announces 2023 Renaissance World Tour

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Fans are excited to go to what seems to be the concert of the year!

Superstar Beyonce has announced that she will be going on tour, and her fans will not have to wait very long before they get to see her rock the stage.

Ms. Knowles-Carter may be coming to a venue in your town this summer.

She took to her social media, on the first day of Black History Month, to make the announcement. She dropped art that featured her on a silver sequence horse, a rhinestone teddy, and a sparkly cowboy hat.

The caption was simple, “RENAISSANCE. WORLD TOUR 2023.”

Twitter went crazy with her trending #1 several times throughout the day.

One person said “Beyoncé did the most ‘pro-Black’ thing ever.”

Not Beyoncé announcing her tour at the start of black history month! 🤓🤓🤓 pic.twitter.com/X6CxsEteX6 — Katherine Harris (@IamKatHarris) February 1, 2023

“If theres white people who get Beyonce tickets and didnt give it to the Black folks on black history month….. I know what you are,” another person added.

and if theres white people who get Beyonce tickets and didnt give it to the Black folks on black history month….. I know what you are. — Adri 🧸 (@adriizle) February 1, 2023

Some people are bugged out by the ticket priced.

A Twitter user said, “600 dollars for beyonce tickets….”

Beyoncé’s world tour kicks off in May and ends in September. Cities that will host the tour include Nashville, Louisville, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Miami, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and many more. She will literally be working the entire summer to bring her fans one of the greatest shows of her career, based on the album that had people debating if dance music and house music were the same things.