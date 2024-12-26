Beyoncé Bowl Helps Netflix Shatter Streaming Records

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé’s Houston halftime show launched Netflix to record-breaking live NFL viewership on Christmas Day.

Beyoncé helped redefine the limits of live entertainment on Christmas Day as her dazzling halftime performance during Netflix’s NFL broadcast propelled the streaming giant to an all-time viewership milestone.

Her nearly 13-minute set, filled with electrifying renditions of hits from her chart-topping album Cowboy Carter, not only captivated audiences at Houston’s NRG Stadium but also helped Netflix achieve its highest global reach for a live sports event.

The streaming service’s inaugural NFL broadcast, titled “A Cowboy Carter Christmas,” proved to be a gamble that paid off.

Over one-third of Netflix’s global subscribers tuned in to watch the doubleheader, which featured the Chiefs-Steelers and Ravens-Texans matches, streamed across 200 countries.

Beyoncé’s performance, held during halftime of the Ravens-Texans game, became the evening’s centerpiece, blending her signature artistry with surprise guest appearances by Post Malone and Shaboozey.

Performing tracks such as “16 Carriages,” “Blackbird,” and “YA YA,” the Houston native lit up her hometown crowd, marking yet another high point in her illustrious career.

The success of the broadcast bolsters Netflix’s growing investment in live sports.

The company reportedly shelled out $150 million for the rights to air the NFL games, part of a three-year experimental deal to test the platform’s live-streaming capabilities.

The Chiefs-Steelers game registered as Netflix’s second-most popular live event in history, edging out previous sports broadcasts on the platform.

While Netflix did not disclose specific viewership figures for Beyoncé’s performance, the demand was clear.

That demand prompted Netflix to announce it will release a standalone special called “Beyoncé Bowl,” ensuring the performance lives on beyond the Christmas broadcast.

Industry insiders are now speculating about what this success means for Netflix’s future in sports.

With rights to marquee events like the Super Bowl potentially coming up for grabs in 2033, Netflix may soon aim to establish itself as a major competitor in the live sports sphere.