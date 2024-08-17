Beyoncé Breaks Barriers With Country Music Awards Recognition

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé garnered 12 People’s Choice Country Awards nominations, despite initial skepticism over her transition to the genre.

Beyoncé makes waves with an impressive 12 nominations at the People’s Choice Country Awards in Nashville on September 26, despite initial backlash over her shift to country music.

At 42, she received nods for Female Song of the Year for her singles “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold’ Em.”

Her adaptations of the Beatles’ “Blackbird” and Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” secured her spots in the Cover Song category.

“Texas Hold’ Em” is a contender for Song of the Year, while “BLACKBIIRD,” featuring up-and-coming country artist Brittney Spencer, competes for Collaboration Song of the Year.

Furthermore, her duet with Miley Cyrus, “II Most Wanted,” earned a nomination for Crossover Song of the Year, while “16 Carriages” aims for Storyteller Song of the Year.

Beyoncé herself is nominated for People’s Artist and Social Country Star.

Receiving critique when she ventured into the country genre, Beyoncé faced mixed reactions, with rapper Azealia Banks, 33, tweeting, “Yes, black girls can make country music… but you’re just really not hitting the button… Beyoncé please stop the madness” after Cowboy Carter was announced.

Country icon Shania Twain is set to host the awards, promising a night of “big hair, glamour, rhinestones, hats, boots and incredible performances.”