Beyoncé Breaks Grammy Award Record For Most Wins By A Performing Artist

Last night, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter made history at the Grammys. The Houston-bred music icon now has more trophies on her mantle than any performing artist in history.
Beyoncé won her 25th, 26th, 27th, and 28th Grammys on Sunday, placing Queen B in a two-way tie for the all-time record with producer/multi-instrumentalist Quincy Jones. The late orchestral conductor Georg Solti has 31 Grammys.
It was her win for Best R&B Performance for “Black Parade” that cemented Beyoncé into the record books. She also took home awards for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song as a feature on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (Remix).”
In addition, Beyoncé picked up a Grammy for Best Music Video. The visuals for “Brown Skin Girl” also earned her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, her first Grammy win. Bey and Jay-Z’s 9-year-old scion is the second-youngest person to ever win a Grammy.