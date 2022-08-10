Madonna Shares Beyoncé Note Calling Her A “Genius”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Madonna unveiled a note from superstar singer Beyoncé, who thanked her for her contributions to music and breaking down doors for women!

Madonna has shared the admiring note she received from Beyoncé after the release of a new track featuring one of her most famous songs.

“Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” mixes elements of Madonna’s “Vogue” and Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul.”

On Tuesday, Madonna took to her Instagram Stories with a snap of a flower bouquet and a note from 40-year-old Beyoncé.

“Thank you Queen, I’m so grateful for you,” the note began. “You have opened so many doors for so many women. You are masterpiece genius.

“Thank you for allowing me to sing in your song and thank you for naming the remix… Love always and forever, B.”

The 63-year-old wrote back on her Instagram: “Thank you!! From one queen to another, I love the re-mix!”

The original ‘Break My Soul” features on Beyoncé’s latest album, Renaissance.