Beyonce Comes To The Rescue Of Texas Residents Suffering In Winter Storm

(AllHipHop News)
Beyonce’s charity is providing up to $1,000 in relief to Texas residents affected by the deadly winter storms in the U.S.
Treacherous snow storms – including Winter Storm Uri – have left several dead and millions of Americans without power, heat, and some, clean water.
Texas was hit the hardest, with widespread blackouts reported across the state.
And Houston native Beyonce has announced her BeyGOOD foundation has joined forces with Adidas and the city’s food poverty non-profit Bread of Life to offer financial assistance to those who are in crisis.
Applications can be made via Bread of Life’s Disaster Relief Assistance Application Form.
The “Halo” hitmaker – who has nine-year-old Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi Carter, three, with husband Jay-Z – wrote on her Instagram Story:
“BeyGOOD and Adidas are working with Bread of Life to bring urgent relief to those suffering as a result of the winter storms. If you are in Texas or any state affected by these storms, you can apply for assistance at breadoflife.org/disasterrelief.”
In December, BeyGOOD donated $500,000 to people at risk of eviction owing to the current COVID-19 crisis.
BeyGOOD has also supported black-owned small businesses amid the pandemic, as well as donating $6 million to mental health wellness.