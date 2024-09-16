Beyoncé Compares Fame To Prison

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé compared fame to imprisonment, revealing her struggles with the spotlight and expressing concerns for her children’s future.

The 43-year-old global sensation has captivated audiences since childhood, performing in girl groups and rising to prominence in the mid-1990s as a founding member of Destiny’s Child.

The Texas-born singer revealed she enjoys creating music but feels confined by her high-profile life, preferring to retreat between album releases and tours.

In an interview with GQ, Beyoncé shared, “I create at my own pace, on things that I hope will touch other people. I only work on what liberates me. It is fame that can at times feel like prison. So, when you don’t see me on red carpets, and when I disappear until I have art to share, that’s why.”

Her reflections extend to her family life, as she expressed apprehension about her children navigating fame.

The superstar and her husband, musical icon Jay-Z, are parents to 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 7-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

During her “Renaissance” world tour, Blue Ivy joined her mother on stage, an experience that Beyoncé discussed at length.

“Blue is an artist. She has great taste in music and fashion. She is a fantastic editor, painter, and actress,” Beyoncé said. “She has been creating characters since she was three. She’s a natural, but I did not want Blue onstage. Blue wanted it for herself. She took it seriously and she earned it. And most importantly, she had fun! We all watched her grow more and more every night before our eyes.”