Beyoncé Completes Her Country Pivot With Album Title Reveal

Beyoncé will release her “Renaissance” follow-up on March 29.

Beyoncé unveiled the title of her highly anticipated country album on Tuesday (March 12). The megastar selected Cowboy Carter as the name for the upcoming project.

The chart-topping singer shared the title with fans by posting a simple photo of a black and silver saddle with a sash reading Cowboy Carter on Instagram Stories. The post included a link to pre-order limited edition boxsets, CDs and vinyl. Beyoncé updated her Instagram profile bio with the essential details for her album.

“act ii COWBOY CARTER 3.29,” the bio read.

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter boxsets included a t-shirt, limited edition CD cover and bonus track. Four colors were offered for the vinyl. The Cowboy Carter merch was limited to four copies per customer.

Earlier this year, Beyoncé delighted her fans by announcing a new album in a Super Bowl advertisement for Verizon. She confirmed speculation about her shifting to country music with the release of the first two singles: “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em.” The pop star’s change in style helped her make more history in the music industry.

Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs, making her the first Black woman to ever reach the top of the chart. The song’s success was not limited to the country charts as it also hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Texas Hold ‘Em” was Beyoncé’s ninth No. 1 song as a solo artist. It was her first chart-topping single since 2022’s “Break My Soul.”

Cowboy Carter serves as the follow-up to Beyoncé’s platinum-selling album Renaissance. The upcoming album is the second release in a planned trilogy. Renaissance was billed as Act I while Cowboy Cowboy has been dubbed Act II.

Revisit Queen Bey’s “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em” ahead of Cowboy Carter’s release.