Woman Who Fatally Shot Beyoncé’s Cousin Convicted Of Murder

The woman’s trial lasted less than a week.

A woman accused of fatally shooting Beyoncé’s cousin, rapper Kardone, has been convicted of his murder. According to KENS 5, Sasha Skare’s murder trial began on Monday (August 28) and ended on Thursday (August 31) with the jury convicting Skare. The 24-year-old is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday (September 1). She reportedly showed no emotion as the verdict was read.

As previously reported, Skare was on trial for the January 26, 2021 killing. She’s said to have shot the man through his door. A video captured Skare walking down his hallway with a gun in one hand and cell phone in the other.

Kardone, whose real name is Martell Derouen, was from San Antonio and related to Beyonce through her grandmother. Kardone was just 34 years old when he was shot in the posh La Cantera apartments.

A neighbor heard the woman banging on his door and noticed it looked like drama but went inside to stay out of the conflict. The neighbor later said that a different choice might have saved the man’s life.

Prior to the trial, Skare declined a plea deal of a 20-year prison sentence and now faces the maximum punishment of up to life in prison.