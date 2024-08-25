Beyoncé Presence Felt Despite Absence From DNC

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé was never scheduled to perform at the DNC, but her song Freedom played as Kamala Harris accepted the Vice Presidential nomination.

Beyoncé was never slated to perform at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago — contrary to earlier reports.

Vice President Kamala Harris made her nomination official to the sound of Beyoncé’s#### “Freedom” on the closing night.

Despite rumors suggesting the global pop sensation would grace the stage of the United Center on the final evening of the event, representatives for Beyoncé denied such plans.

“Beyoncé was never scheduled to be there,” her spokesperson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. “The report of a performance is untrue.”

Though absent in person, Beyoncé’s influence was unmistakable. Vice President Kamala Harris walked on and off the stage to formally accept the Democratic nomination using Freedom, her 2016 collaboration with Kendrick Lamar.

This track has been a recurring theme in Harris’s campaign, with Beyoncé granting explicit permission for its use.

Throughout the week, the DNC showcased a lineup of prominent musical acts.

Earlier in the night, pop artist Pink delivered an emotional performance of her 2017 anthem “What About Us” alongside her daughter, Willow Hart.

Also captivating the audience, The Chicks performed a soulful rendition of the U.S. National Anthem.

Other musicians who added their voices to the convention included Mickey Guyton, Jason Isbell, Patti LaBelle, Common, John Legend, Stevie Wonder, and Maren Morris, contributing to various performances over the four-day event.

Organizers arranged a politically charged and entertainment-rich event, blending powerful speeches with stirring musical interludes.

While Beyoncé was absent, her music served as a resonant backdrop, enhancing the symbolic and emotional weight of the proceedings.

By the end of the week, the Democratic Party managed to harmonize its message of unity and resilience with cultural and artistic expressions, creating a memorable and synergistic experience for attendees and viewers alike.