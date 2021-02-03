Beyoncé, Drake, Big Sean, Megan Thee Stallion & More Earn 2021 NAACP Image Award Nominations

(AllHipHop News)
The 2021 NAACP Image Award nominations were announced on Tuesday (February 2). The music section of this year’s nods included several Hip Hop artists.
Big Sean, Black Thought, and Drake were nominated for Outstanding Male Artist. The NAACP Image Award’s Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song category includes tracks by Big Sean, Megan Thee Stallion, Missy Elliott, Drake, and Future.
This year’s Outstanding New Artist trophy will go to Chika, Doja Cat, D Smoke, Giveon, or Skip Marley. Alicia by Alicia Keys, b7 by Brandy, Bigger Love by John Legend, Chilombo by Jhené Aiko, and The Wild Card by Ledisi are up for Outstanding Album.
Beyoncé leads the recording categories with six total nods. She is followed by Ledisi with five. H.E.R., Chloe x Halle, and Alicia Keys earned four each. The Entertainer of the Year nominees are D-Nice, Regina King, Trevor Noah, Tyler Perry, and Viola Davis.
The NAACP Image Awards are also presenting awards for television/streaming, literature, film, documentaries, writing, and directing. To see the full list of nominations visit naacpimageawards.net. The televised ceremony is scheduled to air on March 27 at 8 pm ET on BET.
The nominees are set! It's time make your choices known. Vote here for the 52nd #NAACPImageAwards https://t.co/3wtJYmL3eT
— NAACP Image Awards® (@naacpimageaward) February 2, 2021
Outstanding Male Artist:
- Big Sean
- Black Thought
- Charlie Wilson
- Drake
- John Legend
Outstanding Female Artist:
- Beyoncé
- H.E.R.
- Jazmine Sullivan
- Ledisi
- Alicia Keys
Outstanding New Artist:
- Chika
- Doja Cat
- D Smoke
- Giveon
- Skip Marley
Outstanding Album:
- Alicia – Alicia Keys
- b7 – Brandy
- Bigger Love – John Legend
- Chilombo – Jhené Aiko
- The Wild Card – LEDISI
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album:
- “I Can’t Breathe” – H.E.R.
- “Anything For You” – Ledisi
- “Black Is King” – Beyoncé
- “Brown Skin Girl” – Beyoncé feat WizKid, SAINt JHN, Blue Ivy Carter
- “Do It” – Chloe x Halle
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song:
- “I Can’t Breathe” – H.E.R.
- “Anything for You” – Ledisi
- “B.S.,” feat. H.E.R – Jhené Aiko
- “Black Parade” – Beyoncé
- “Do It” – Chloe x Halle
Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song:
- “Deep Reverence feat. Nipsey Hussle” – Big Sean
- “Savage Remix” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
- “Cool Off” – Missy Elliott
- “Laugh Now, Cry Later” – Drake
- “Life Is Good” – Future & Drake