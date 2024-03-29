Beyoncé Flips Dolly Parton’s Iconic Track: “You Don’t Want No Heat With Me, Jolene“  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé put her unique spin on Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” on her eagerly anticipated Act II: Cowboy Carter Album.

Beyoncé has delivered her highly anticipated Cowboy Carter album, and as fans hoped, it includes a much-requested remake of Dolly Parton’s iconic hit song, “Jolene.”

However, the superstar songstress put her own spin on the updated track. Whereas the original sees Parton begging the eponymous other woman not to take her man, Beyoncé warns Jolene, “Don’t come for my man.”

She also declares, “You don’t want no heat with me” before reflecting on her two-decades-long relationship.

“The games you’re playing, nothing new, so you don’t want no heat with me, Jolene,” Beyoncé croons. “We been deep in love for twenty years. I raised that man; I raised his kids. I know my man, better than he knows himself.”

Beyoncé then advises, “You don’t want this smoke,” before urging, “shoot your shot with someone else.

Last month, Dolly Parton congratulated Beyoncé for topping the Hot Country chart and praised her venture into country music.

“I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album,” she wrote on Instagram. “So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single.”

Parton also revealed she “can’t wait to hear the full album!”

The record-breaking Grammy Award winner dropped Act II: Cowboy Carter at midnight Friday (March 29). The 27-track project includes features from Post Malone and Miley Cyrus and a cameo from daughter Rumi on “Protector.”

Beyoncé also tapped several Black rising country music stars for the album, including Tanner Adell, Willie Jones and Shaboozey. Stream the album below.