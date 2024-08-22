Beyoncé Protects “Freedom,” With Warning To Donald Trump

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé demands Trump campaign stop using her music in political videos, emphasizing artists’ rights as a new showdown heats up.

Beyoncé has issued a legal warning to the Trump campaign, demanding they cease using her song “Freedom” in political materials.

The clash arose after the former president’s team featured the 2016 anthem in a video that circulated online, showing Donald Trump exiting an aircraft and arriving in Michigan.

Though the post has since been removed, the incident prompted the “Crazy in Love” singer to take action.

Reports indicate that the song “Freedom” has also been prominently featured in Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign activities, with Beyoncé’s explicit permission.

Despite not officially endorsing Harris, Beyoncé has cleared her schedule to attend a fundraiser supporting Harris.

The move followed concerns raised by Beyoncé’s inner circle about Trump’s “Project 2025” plans.

This isn’t the first instance of Trump’s team using music without authorization.

Earlier this month, they faced criticism from Céline Dion after her hit song “My Heart Will Go On” was played at a rally in Montana.

Dion’s representatives released a statement emphatically stating, “In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use.”

Trump is also being sued by the estate of Isaac Hayes for using Sam & Dave’s classic song “Hold On I’m Coming,” which he co-wrote, at campaign rallies without permission.





