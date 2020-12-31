Beyoncé Gives Gucci Mane’s New Son An Amazing New Gift

December 30, 2020

Beyoncé congratulated Gucci mane and his wife Keyshia Ka'oir Davis with a cool gift set.

Beyonce has celebrated the arrival of rapper Gucci Mane’s baby boy by sending him a luxury silver spoon.

The “Halo” hitmaker gifted Gucci and his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir Davis, with a $250 silver fork and spoon set from Tiffany & Co. in honor of little Ice’s birth on 23 December 23rd.

The new mom shared her surprise and joy at the special present in a video post on social media, which was captioned, “Thank u @beyonce for ICE’s gift (sic)”.

Beyonce wasn’t the only celebrity friend to send gifts for Ice – Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele had a designer gift set with a blanket and shirt delivered to the couple’s home.

Gucci and Keyshia wed in 2017.

The hip-hop star is also dad to a son from a previous relationship, while Keyshia has a boy and two girls from a prior romance.

 

