Beyonce Goes To War With Uncle Sam Over Millions In Back Taxes

Jay-Z’s taxes are not in question, despite being married to one of the biggest stars in the world.

Tax season is coming to an end and reports say one of the music industry’s biggest stars has taken issue with the Internal Revenue Service, quarreling about how much money they actually owe.

The name might shock you… but Beyoncé wants to go to war with the IRS, filing a petition on April 17 that disputes the agency’s claim that she owes $2.7 million in tax and penalties.

Now she wants a tax court to possibly reconsider requiring her to pay the additional tax and penalties assessed by the IRS on January 18, 2023, Notice of Deficiency, according to Forbes.com.

The government is zeroing in on only Beyoncé’s personal account because she does not file jointly with her celebrity husband, Jay-Z.

Within the Notice of Deficiency, the IRS alleges that Ms. Knowles Carter owes $805,850.00 in taxes with $161,170 in penalty from 2018.

This year was epic for Beyoncé and her husband. The two released, via Parkwood Entertainment, Roc Nation, SC Enterprises, and Sony Entertainment, a studio album called “Everything Is Love” that accompanied their iconic “On the Run II Tour.”

She is also disputing being on the hook for $1,442,747 in taxes and $288,548.40 in penalties for the year 2019.

2019 was huge also. In addition to Beyoncé starring in “ Disney’s Lion King,” she also produced and sang on the soundtrack, “The Lion King: The Gift.”

Both 2018 and 2019 tax issues have incurred additional interest.

Beyoncé says the IRS got it twisted and has made an error when it comes down to her finances, and she is willing to fight to prove them wrong.

Mostly, she believes the IRS did not give her credit for $868,766 attributable to a charitable contribution carryover reported in 2018.

Beyoncé will be going to church. Most people represent themselves in Tax Court. Not the Grammy Award winner. Michael C. Cohen of De Castro, West, Chodorow, Mendler & Glickfeld, Inc will be her legal representation.