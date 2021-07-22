Beyoncé, Jay-Z’s Mansion Burns Down

Investigators in New Orleans are trying to figure out what sparked a fire that burned down Beyoncé’s historic mansion!

Superstar singer Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has suffered a major loss, after her New Orleans estate burned in a mystery fire.

According to local reports, the multi-GRAMMY winning artist’s $2.4 million mansion went up in flames around 6:15 PM on Wednesday, July 20th.

The fire was so massive that it took twenty-two firefighters to put it out. Those emergency workers toiled for over two hours, leaving the property until 8:30 PM.

The 15,200 square foot house was built in 1927 as a Westminster Presbyterian Church and was acquired by Sugarcane Park, LLC in 2015, a company managed by the superstar’s mom Tina Knowles under her legal name Celestine Lawson.

It is a beautiful home with six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms.

A spokesperson shared that there were no injuries or evacuations, and that it could have been a far more devastating loss for the former Destiny’s Child singer.

The rep shared, “If they didn’t get there when they did, it could have been much worse. It’s a historic home.”

The fire alarms alerted the authorities and saved the domicile from being utterly destroyed.

There are no words from Beyoncé, her mother, or her husband on the devastation.

In addition to this home, The Carters boast homes in New York City, The Hamptons, Houston, and Bel Air. They also have an island.