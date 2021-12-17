Beyoncé Joins TikTok

Beyoncé has joined the video-sharing platform for the very first time and her clothing line, Ivy Park has a separate official account.

Beyoncé has officially joined TikTok!

🚨 Beyoncé has joined TikTok. pic.twitter.com/fdlCsraZ1D — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 17, 2021

The BeyHive lost its collective mind Thursday night (Dec 16.) when the superstar singer joined the video-sharing platform. While she is yet to share her first post, Bey’s official account amassed more than 70,000 followers in the first few hours.

@Beyoncé TikTok

While many eagerly anticipated Queen Bey’s first post, others were concerned that she would only be using the account for promotion for Ivy Park, her clothing label.

“Beyoncé waking up to 1 million followers on TikTok knowing damn well she’s only releasing an Ivy Park teaser:”

Beyoncé waking up to 1 million followers on TikTok knowing damn well she’s only releasing an Ivy Park teaser: pic.twitter.com/X1n934YA0A — Terry Thierry (@TerryThierry) December 17, 2021

When Beyoncé post IVY PARK promo on tiktokpic.twitter.com/d3AAwVr9yF — 𝔹.𝕂 🤍 (@Rumiyoncee) December 17, 2021

However, shortly after news of Beyoncé’s new social media presence emerged, came the announcement that Ivy Park also has an official TikTok account.

While Bey has yet to post content, Ivy Park features content from the recent Ivy Park X Adidas collections, “HALLS of IVY” and “PELOTON.”

Check Out More Beyoncé Fan Responses Below

Last week, Bey took to Instagram to share images from an Ivy Park photoshoot with her adorable daughters, Blue and Rumi.

Meanwhile, the fashion designer dropped another fresh set of images from the “HALLS of IVY” collection earlier this week. Rocking a matching houndstooth set, the multihyphenate accessorized the look with Louis Vuitton shades.

The BeyHive Reacts

“BEYONCÉ ON TIKTOK?!?!? SHE’S COMING”

“EVERYBODY GET TF UP!!! BEYONCÉ IS ON TIKTOK”

🚨🚨🚨🚨EVERYBODY GET TF UP!!! BEYONCÉ IS ON TIKTOK pic.twitter.com/c6pLBLBedp — carlo (@carlo_hive) December 17, 2021

“Beyoncé joining TikTok can only mean that her new era is gonna be TikTok friendly. We’re getting choreo and mainstream ! Y’all not ready… She’s coming.”

Beyoncé joining TikTok can only mean that her new era is gonna be TikTok friendly. We're getting choreo and mainstream ! Y'all not ready… She's coming. — Sam⁷ (@BTSOriented) December 17, 2021

“The way I turned ON all the possible notifications in Tiktok just for Beyoncé. I have no time for that app except for Queen Bey. Honeybee”