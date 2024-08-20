Beyoncé Launches Whiskey Brand SirDavis Honoring Moonshiner Great-Grandfather 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé unveiled her SirDavis whiskey, named after her paternal great-grandfather, who was a moonshiner during Prohibition.

Beyoncé has added another venture to her growing empire, launching her new whiskey brand, SirDavis, in partnership with Moët Hennessy.

After teasing the liquor on her website on Thursday evening (August 19) Beyoncé unveiled the brand the following morning.

She captioned the post “Davis in my bones,” a lyric from Cowboy Carter song “BODYGUARD.” The Davis in question is Beyoncé’s paternal great-grandfather, who was a farmer and a moonshiner in the American South during Prohibition.

“I’ve always been drawn to the power and confidence I feel when drinking quality whisky and wanted to invite more people to experience that feeling,” Beyoncé said in a statement. “When I discovered that my great-grandfather had been a moonshine man, it felt like my love for whisky was fated. SirDavis is a way for me to pay homage to him, uniting us through a new shared legacy.”

She continued, “In partnering with Moët Hennessy, we have crafted a delicious American whisky that respects tradition but also empowers people to experience something new and unique in the category. You can taste it better than I could ever tell you — welcome, SirDavis.”

In addition to honoring her great-grandfather’s legacy, Beyoncé is paying tribute to her Texas roots. SirDavis is finished, blended and bottled in her home state.

According to Moët Hennessy’s parent company, LVMH, Bey’s whiskey has already bagged an award. SirDavis won Best In Class for American Whiskey from the 2023 SIP Awards after being anonymously submitted before launch.

Adding to its credentials, five-time International Whisky Competition Master Distiller of the Year, Dr. Bill Lumsden crafted the blend.

Fans can get pre-order a bottle of Beyoncé’s SirDavis whiskey for $89 via SirDavis.com.